Refreshing news for runners in regional park

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan gets a refreshing top up from the newly installed water fountain in Ballincollig Regional Park.

RUNNERS and walkers using Ballincollig Regional Park will now be able to avail of a refreshing drink of water during and after their exertions following the recent installation of a water fountain at the amenity.

The installation of the fountain as well as the opening of a public toilet at the park which is ued by 600,000 visitors annually has been welcomed by Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan.

“It will mean park users can refresh with a drink of water. Its also good for the environment as it encourages reuse of bottles and will reduce the need for new plastic,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.

He said the installation of the water fountain had been funded by Healthy Ireland and was one of a number of such facilities installed in parks around Cork City.

“The new drinking water fountain is in addition to the recently commissioned public toilet which the Council installed by the allotments.

“Park users had been raising the need for a toilet with me for some time and I’m pleased the Council have now finally installed one.”

The 150 acre facility is a popular destination for families and runners.