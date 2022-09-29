Red hot line-up of gigs at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

WITH the days getting shorter and the nights getting colder Cork’s Cyprus Avenue has put in place an exciting programme of gigs over the coming weeks and months that will warm the hearts of music fans.

While their gig at the venue on Saturday, October 8 may be sold out Pillow Queens have added an extra date on Sunday, October 30 due to demand.

Since forming in Dublin in 2016, Pillow Queens has seen their initial word of mouth buzz grow with each new release and through their own sold out live shows and sharing stages with the likes of IDLES , Soak and Pussy Riot have gained a steadily growing community of loyal and passionate fans.

Another home-grown act that has had to put on a second show at the venue this month due to demand is Cork singer/songwriter Lyra, who will play the venue on Friday, October 28 after her gig the night before sold-out.

A truly unique talent, she manages to produce a sound that effortlessly blends haunting ballads and upbeat pop, with her songs used global ad campaigns and featuring on TV shows including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Love Island’.

Other October highlights at Cyprus Avenue include an intimate solo show by Cork singer/songwriter Brian Deady at Wavelength, Cyprus Avenue’s new rooftop venue on Saturday, October 15; Irish rockers Kerbdog will bringing their ‘On The Turn’ 25th anniversary tour to the venue on Saturday, October 22; Wild Youth on Sunday, October 23 and Toucan, the music project of pop, funk and soul artist Conor Clancy on Thursday, October 27.

Cyprus Avenue will kick off its November offering on Wednesday 2 with the by now annual traditional ‘Mockie Horror Picture Show, featuring sing-alongs and horror themed antics from Cork’s own Haus of Mockie Ah.

Rising Dublin four-piece band The Scratch will bring their acclaimed live mix of acoustic guitar, metal and Irish trad to the venue on Saturday November 5, singer/songwriter Wallis Bird will bring her ‘Hands’ tour marking the release of her latest album to Cyprus Avenue on Friday, November 11 and singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Clemons, who has played with Bruce Springsteen’s E-Street Band and Peal Jam’s Eddie Vedder among others playing the venue on Saturday, November 12.

A packed December programme at Cyprus Avenue will include gigs by Ham Sandwich who will launch their new album on Thursday, December 1; US singer/songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips on December 2; Irish album chart-toppers Soda Blonde on Thursday, December 8; Cork’s own Frank and Walters on Friday, December 16 and veteran Irish rockers The Stunning on Thursday, December 29.

To see the full line-up of Cyprus Avenue gigs for the remainder of the year and for ticket information visit www.cyprusavenue.ie.