Pictures show Ballyhea celebrating outstanding year of success at victory social

Ballyhea’s successful u/16 Camogie team who are current Cork County ‘B’ Champions, and the GAA Club’s u/15 Cork County Division 1 Champions, and Junior ‘b’ Cork County Hurling Champions, along with their supporters assembled at the Charleville Park Hotel on last Saturday night to celebrate what was an outstanding year of success for the club.

The parish is situated just three miles south of Charleville, where their GAA club is the fulcrum of the community. It enjoys spectacular success and is one of the major forces in North Cork hurling and now Camogie circles in the area along with Newtownshandrum and Milford, and the much bigger Charleville club.

The chair of the Ballyhea Club Noel O’Riordan welcomed the attendance and said he was delighted to be present on such a brilliant occasion to record the excellence of the players of their club. Their success, he said, augurs well for the future of the GAA in Ballyhea, and he congratulated the teams on their wonderful, achievements during the year.

Guest of honour at the event was Dublin football star Jason Sherlock, who spent his formative years in the GAA with the Ballyhea club. In an interview on stage at the social occasion he said that the North Cork medals and a Cork County medal he won with Ballyhea were among his prize possessions. He got to know Ballyhea through his uncle Eddie Sherlock, who was also lauded on the night as a stalwart of the club.

“I have great memories as a young boy in Ballyhea, waiting outside Hennessy’s Shop to be picked up going to the matches, the camaraderie. The times of the matches were on the Mass leaflet, and this meant so much to me. I regard Ballyhea as a very special place, and the values I was exposed to here have stayed with me all my life. I am delighted to have received the invitation to be here this evening and get the opportunity to see all my old friends again,” said Jason.

Asked about the psychologists that are now used by teams to speak to players in the modern game he said that sport is a team game and you get to know your team mates on and off the field, and he urged the young players of today to look out for one another and to mind one another, both on and off the field. “I got my grounding in the game here in Ballyhea, the values that I have, I got in Ballyhea and I wouldn’t change anything of my time in Ballyhea,” he said.

Jason then presented the successful teams with their trophies and each member was called on to the stage by the emcees for the evening, Diarmuid O’Riordan and Stephen Dennehy. The various mentors of each team also addressed the attendance, and traced the path to success of their charges, to loud acclaim from the attendance.