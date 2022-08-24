Pictures show all the glamour at the Millstreet debs

Donal Bourke and Eimeae O'Connell came in their tractor to the Millstreet Community School Debs Ball. Picture John Tarrant

Evan Murphy and Ciara Buckley got behind the steering wheel enroute to the Millstreet Community School Debs Ball. Picture John Tarrant

Out in force at the Millstreet Community School Debs Ball were Ian Buckley, David Dineen, Adam McGroary, Eanna O'Mahony, Patrick Murphy and Jack Hanover. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Community School pupils took the opportunity to glam up to the nines for their graduation debs ball.

School pupils and friends dressed to impress at their hosting to Woodstock Hotel, Ennis. For the special get together, school uniforms were replaced by elegant ball gowns, high heels and dapper tuxedos and suits.

A distinct air of glamour surrounded the event as beautiful young ladies accompanied by handsome young men had a night to remember as they dined in style and danced to the beat on their big social event of the year.

Earlier in the afternoon, favourable weather added to a rousing rendezvous, excitement was rife in Millstreet as family and friends assembled at the Bridge area and West End as the elegant ladies and partners added to the colourful atmosphere on their arrival on foot, car and tractor.

Louise Lyons, one of the students involved in organising the ball, said it was a great night for all the class and the last opportunity for them to get together before going their separate ways to college and the world of work in the coming months.

“A great occasion, a meal followed by Disco and a great atmosphere all added up to a wonderful night”, she said.