Photos show a mighty occasion at Freemount GAA celebration function

Crowds gather in Longcourt Hotel in Newcastlewest to mark historic success for Junior B Hurling Team

Edwina McAulliffe, Zoe Kennedy, Aoidhe Sheill and Kellie Kennedy enjoyed the Freemount Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kate Rellis and Nadine Lyons attending the Freemount GAA Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Denis Curtin and Cathal Walsh enjoying the Freemount Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Vincent and Mary Theesa Fehin pictured at the Freemount Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Margaret Collins and Pat Curtin remiss on great Freemount GAA day at the club Victory celebration. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Michéal, Fiona, Michaela and Clodagh Walsh enjoying the Freemount Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Players and management celebrate their Co. Junior B Hurling Championship at their Victory Dinner Dance in Newcastlewest. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Edel Browne, Ciara O'Callaghan and Deirdre Linehan pictured at the Freemount Victory Dinner Dance. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Mike Withers takes a selfie with former Freemount hurling colleague and New York based John Broderick at the club's victory function. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Michael O'Callaghan, Molly Browne, Chloe O'Reilly and Cathal Broderick at the Freemount GAA Victory function. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Pictured at the Freemount GAA Victory function were Willie John O'Flynn (Secretary); Liam O'Flynn (Chairman); Liam Buckley, Secretary, Duhallow GAA Board; Kate Keane, (Treasurer) and Paddy Collins (PRO). Picture John Tarrant Expand

John Tarrant

FREEMOUNT GAA had reason to celebrate historic success on saluting a County Junior B Hurling Championship at a function in the Longcourt Hotel, Newcastlewest.

A glut of silverware on show confirmed 2022 was a season to remember culminating in a dramatic victory over Randal Óg in the county final much to the delight of supporters to allow team captain Shane O’Callaghan accept the silverware.

