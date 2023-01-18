Photos show a mighty occasion at Freemount GAA celebration function

FREEMOUNT GAA had reason to celebrate historic success on saluting a County Junior B Hurling Championship at a function in the Longcourt Hotel, Newcastlewest.

A glut of silverware on show confirmed 2022 was a season to remember culminating in a dramatic victory over Randal Óg in the county final much to the delight of supporters to allow team captain Shane O’Callaghan accept the silverware.

Freemount club chairman Liam O’Flynn hailed a highly satisfying day at Pairc Uí Rinn following five previous defeats in finals over recent years.

“We did it the hard way, looking to be on our way, only to concede a goal but fair play to the boys on demonstrating the heart, guts and commitment to dig out victory, no better man than Jason Ballentyne to get the match winning point”, he said.

“Everybody is so proud to bring the county title to Freemount, the hunger and commitment of all was brilliant. All credit to the team and management under the guidance of Dermot O’Riordan, Michael Walsh and John O’Flynn”, said Liam.

The function lauded U21 Hurling success with St. Marks and u21 football glory under the St. Peters banner while the club’s junior c football team were runners up to Ballyphehane in the county final.

Duhallow Board Secretary Liam Buckley congratulated Freemount on a memorable past year and rewarded on a fantastic triumph.

“The hearts dropped after conceding a goal during the latter stages only for Freemount to respond brilliantly. After many years of trying, Freemount have gained fitting recognition and they can look forward to performing at Junior A ranks in Duhallow during 2023”, he said.

A special occasion took a trip down memory lane on acknowledging a golden era for the club when Freemount landed back to back Duhallow Junior A Hurling League and Championship titles in 1997/98.

Freemount had endured a barren run during the previous three years but the club fortunes enjoyed a welcome boost thanks to the return of Pat Curtin as team coach, the choice regarded as a positive step by team official Michael John O’Regan.

“Pat placed a huge emphasis on fitness and along with selectors, the late Denis Carroll and Paddy Larkin, they enjoyed terrific success”, he said.

Success surfaced on the field, highlighted by team captains Liam O’Flynn and John Morrissey leading their side to Duhallow JAHC titles over Kilbrin and Banteer. Incidently team mascots Aidan O’Flynn and Jonathan Morrissey played key roles on Freemount gaining county accolades during the summer of 2022.

Freemount’s glory run created an impression in the county, reaching a final in 1998 only to lose by a three point margin to Bride Rovers in a classic decider. In a productive era for the club, Freemount added the 1997 Duhallow u21 Hurling Championship title and a Minor team under the St. Marks banner enjoyed success in Avondhu.

Plenty of nostalgia with players from a past generation and Michael John O’Regan displayed memorabilia from a glorious chapter in the club history.

“Between football and hurling, we had 48 players on the panel, just four had mobile phones, if they were changes to fixtures, it was a case of using a landline or getting in contact personally with players and management. Thank goodness for the modern day What’s App”, he said.