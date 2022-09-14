Photos from the catwalk as Meelin Fashion Show reveals north Cork’s autumn trends

Mother and daughter Anne Marie and Nancy Lehane modelling outfits from Noirín's Boutique, Millstreet, at the Fashion Show in Meelin. Fhoto by Sheila Fitzgerald

Catwalk confident Dan O'Connor heading out on the catwalk at the Fashion Show in Meelin. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Dan O'Connor, Joseph O'Sullivan and Denis Sheehan looking dashing in outfits from O' Shea's Fashions in Newmarket at Meelin Fashion Show last Friday night. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Hanna O'Callaghan, Breda O'Sullivan, Catherine McCarthy and Laura Doody were models at the Fashion Show in Meelin last Friday night. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mary T O'Sullivan was at the Fashion Show in Meelin with her Granddaughter Amy. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Celine Doody, former Principal of the local National School, played a blinder in her role as Compère at the Fashion Show in Meelin. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Hanna O'Callaghan on the catwalk at the Fashion Show in Meelin in a dress perfect for the Autumn season. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Trending styles for autumn and winter seasons were showcased on the catwalk at Meelin Fashion show last Friday night by a team of local models in front of a full house. The fashion extravaganza, a fundraiser for the upkeep of the Community Hall, was the first significant event in the venue since before Covid 19 struck. In February 2020, the local drama group hosted a sell out show and such was the demand for an encore, a follow up performance was scheduled for March. However, in a matter of weeks, Meelin Community Hall – along with similar venues all over the country – were locked down due to the pandemic. And so the fashion show, on Friday night, was greeted with great enthusiasm. “This is our first big night since before Covid and we’re really delighted to be able to run this fundraiser and to see people back out and about enjoying themselves,” Nora Shine of the Hall Committee said.

Former Principal of Meelin National School, Celine Doody was on MC duties for the night and brought the house down with her witty repartee and banter with the audience.

There was fashion galore on offer, with displays by Linehans and O’Sheas Fashions, Newmarket, Lady Lydia, Kanturk, Nóiríns Boutique, Millstreet and Corali Boutique, Fermoy. The catwalk was provided by IRD Duhallow and Maria O’Sullivan decorated the hall.

Nora Shine outlined how proceeds from the fashion show will go towards insurance costs, heating and general maintenance of the Hall.

“This venue is in constant use, we have dancing on Monday nights, the Active Retired Group meets here on Wednesday afternoons and there are Pilates sessions on Thursday nights. As the evenings draw in, we hope to introduce an additional variety of classes,” Nora said.

Organisers thanked Quinlan’s Bar who sponsored the wine for the event, all the businesses that provided prizes for the raffle, the clothes shops represented, those who modelled on the night and everyone who attended.

Niamh Brosnan was the lucky winner of the door ticket prize which is a two night stay at the Vienna Woods Hotel, kindly donated by Hotel Manager Michael Magner.