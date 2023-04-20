PHOTO GALLERY: North Cork 'Aosta' group holds ‘Final Fling’ conference and calls it a day

A north Cork group which first got together in 1980 to provide a social outlet for the elderly held its ‘final fling’ in Springfort Hall near Mallow this week.
Over 200 people attended and heard from an array of speakers on such issues as Looking after your Mental Health, Money Advice, Singing4theBrain and Rural Community Cultural Companions.
As it was founded in 1980 members had lots of memories to share on what was a poignant day.
Current chairperson, Ruth Daunt, said "We had our day and did a lot of good work, times have changed and older people's groups are not as dependent on AOSTA like in the past, so we decoded that we would call it a day"