PHOTO GALLERY: North Cork 'Aosta' group holds ‘Final Fling’ conference and calls it a day

Bridie Milward and Ruth Daunt at the registration desk at the Aosta Final Fling Conference at Springford Hall Hotel. Picture: Mike English

Delia Tobin, Peggy O'Brien, Mary McNamara and Maura O'Neill committee members of Aosta at their Conference at Springfort Hall, Mallow. Picture: Mike English.

John Arnold, (centre) Bartlemy, MC for the event, who regaled the huge gathering with stories and jokes, with Sorcha Ni Chrualaoich, Principal Community Worker HSE, Jackie Hehir, Lorna Hurley and Denis Justice, Rural Community Health Project at the Aosta Final Fling Conference at Springfort Hall. The organisation which was founded in 1980 decided to "call it a day" as older people's groups are not now as dependent on AOSTA like in the past. Picture: Mike English.

Photographed are Mary McNamara, Bridie Millward, Ruth Daunt, Frances Linihan, Maura O'Neill, Michael Stubbs and Delia Tobin who received tokens of appreciation for their work over the years at the Aosta gathering in Springfort Hall in north Cork.

A north Cork group which first got together in 1980 to provide a social outlet for the elderly held its ‘final fling’ in Springfort Hall near Mallow this week.

Over 200 people attended and heard from an array of speakers on such issues as Looking after your Mental Health, Money Advice, Singing4theBrain and Rural Community Cultural Companions.

As it was founded in 1980 members had lots of memories to share on what was a poignant day.

Current chairperson, Ruth Daunt, said "We had our day and did a lot of good work, times have changed and older people's groups are not as dependent on AOSTA like in the past, so we decoded that we would call it a day"