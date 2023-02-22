Pete Doherty to bring his ‘Battered Songbook’ solo acoustic tour to Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

INDIE legend Peter Doherty has announced he will be bringing his ‘Battered Songbook’ tour of the UK and to Cork for an intimate acoustic solo gig at Cyprus Avenue on Saturday, April 15.

Perhaps better known for his off-stage antics, Doherty was part of the Britpop movement that dominated the charts around during the early 2000’s

While Doherty and Carl Barât formed The libertines in the late 1990’s, I wasn’t until 2002 that they achieved mainstream success following the release of their debut album ‘Up the Bracket’.

Although the band released a second album, Doherty’s much publicised drug addition issues caused internal friction with the band breaking-up in 2004.

The band later reformed and released a third album ‘Anthem for the Doomed’ in 2015, subsequently touring the UK and Europe.

Towards the end of his initial stint with The Libertines Doherty formed Babyshambles, with the band releasing three albums between 2004 and 2013.

He has collaborated with various bands over the years and continued with The Libertines tradition of performing short notice ‘guerrilla gigs’, on his own of with bandmates.

Doherty has released two solo albums, ‘Grade/Wastelands’ (2009) and ‘Hamburg Demonstrations’ (2017), one as Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres (2019) and last years collaborated with Frederic Lo on ‘The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime’ album.

His intimate ‘Songbook’ shows will see Doherty perform a selection of nuggets from his back catalogue, including classics from The Libertines, Babyshambles and his solo material.

Speaking about what fans can expect for the shows, Doherty said he would “take audiences on an unforgettable ride into a strange and fascinating world where nothing is as it seems and life itself is an intense euphoric dream.”

Tickets for Pete Doherty at Cyprus Avenue from www.cyprusavenue.ie priced at €30 (plus booking fee).