Pauline Scanlon and Barry Kerr secure Cork summer residency at Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha

Barry Kerr is one of Ireland's foremost musicians and is also a renowned visual artist.

LONGTIME collaborators Pauline Scanlon, the renowned West Kerry singer, and multi-instrumental genius, Barry Kerr of Armagh, will meet not quite halfway when they take up a residency at Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha this summer.

Their project, The Longing, is a collaborative traditional singing project which focuses on traditional songs where feelings of ‘longing for home, freedom, love, acceptance and peace’ are central themes.

Barry and Síle’s aim is to create ‘beautiful, contemporary arrangements culminating in a performance in the Ionad with singer and harpist Síle Denvir and percussionist Eamon Murray.

Pauline’s new album, The Unquiet, released in April, has been described as a ‘piece of art possessed of an old soul, but thoroughly modern and of its time’.

Read More

Her current pairing with John Spillane, the latest of many, has delighted audiences around the country with performances of his new album, 100 Snow White Horses. As a collaborator, Scanlon adds a layer of complexity and illumination to the songs she harmonises on. As a solo artist she has entranced audiences all over the world with her distinctive delicate intensity.

Barry has collaborated many times with Pauline over the years.

Originally from the southern shores of Lough Neagh in County Armagh but now living and working in Dublin, Barry Kerr is one of Ireland’s most accomplished artists. His work as both a composer and visual artist expresses the very heart of Irish life. As a highly regarded singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and painter he is extremely prolific in his creative output.