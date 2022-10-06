Paul Harrington and Graham Murphy will be waxing lyrical at Ballycotton’s Sea Church

ACCLAIMED singer/songwriter Paul Harrington and Grammy nominated producer Graham Murphy will bring their popular ‘The Lyric’s The Thing’ radio show to the Sea Church in Ballycotton on Friday, November 4.

Harrington, who along with Charlie McGettigan won the 1994 Eurovison for Ireland with the song ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ and Murphy perform a live version of the radio show, delving into the stories behind some of the world’s best-known modern classics.

Harrington said it has not been easy whittling down the 120 songs that have featured on the show since it first hit the airwaves in 2020 to fit into a 90-minute stage show.

The eclectic collection of songs has included genre-spanning tracks by artists as diverse as The Kinks, Abba, Led Zeppelin, Roberta Flack and David Bowie.

“However, we have done our best and really hope the audience enjoy our choices,” said Harrington.

“For those who would like to listen to the complete collection there are currently four volumes of ‘The Lyric’s the Thing’ available from streaming or downloading, with a 6CD set being released this month,” he added.

Sea Church general manager John Kidney urged people not to delay buying tickets for the show, as he is anticipating a full house on the night.

“This is bound to be a fantastic night for lovers of stories and song everywhere. ‘The Lyric’s the Thing’ is a brilliant series that brings back memories of some of the best loved songs of all time, performed amazingly well by Paul and Graham,” said John.

To book tickets and to find out more about other events taking place at the intimate East Cork venue over the coming months visit www.seachurch.ie.