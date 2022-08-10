Paudy and family launch their new CD ‘The Dancing Kiln’

On Sunday 14th of August there will be a launch for The Dancing Kiln - a very special CD of new recordings - by Paudy, Karoline, Ben and Christine Scully. The album takes its name from an old outdoor dancing stage at Commons, Newmarket. The stage is long gone but most of the music that the Newmarket is known for came from the musicians who played there for the dancing.From the early seventies Paudy Scully has been a pillar in the Sliabh Luachra music scene.

He is name checked by Jackie Daly on his landmark 1977 recording Music from Sliabh Luachra. He is a founder of the Scully’s Monday Night Session. In the nineties he was a driving force behind the legendary group the Monks of the Screw.

In 2000 Paudy moved to Germany with his wife Christine. They had two children Ben and Karoline. The annual family holidays were spent in Ireland and at the music session in Scully’s Bar. In 2005 Paudy released an album of solo flute music. And in recent years both Paudy and Karoline have appeared on several of the Scullys Fest CD series.

The Dancing Kiln album began during the lockdowns. After watching some YouTube concerts from Sliabh Luachra they decided to get some recording equipment. Karoline took on the role engineer. The result is sixteen great tracks with lots of new tunes composed by Paudie and Karoline. There are also rare tunes and classics from Sliabh Luachra and well beyond.

“During the Corona Lockdown we and a lot of other people in Germany got great satisfaction watching the YouTube videos of various Sliabh Luachra festivals and CD releases produced by Eoin O’Sullivan,” Paudy told The Corkman.

“We were watching one of those videos when my daughter Karoline suggested that we make our own recording. “No way” I said. “I’m finished with recordings”. I explained all the hard work and complications of doing such a thing. She said “OK”. Later when I went to bed I couldn’t sleep. I was thinking about all the new music we composed and the unusual tunes we practiced during our “hibernation”. When I was coming down stairs the next morning Karoline was sitting on the bottom step putting on her shoes. I said “Let’s do that recording so”. She smiled and said “OK”. We invested in a microphone and an app for the computer and began work. We only intended to make a few copies but after we finished it our friends persuaded us to release it to the public,” Paudy explained.