Old year ends on the passing of community icon Tom Meaney

Millstreet Review of the Year
The past year saw Millstreet maintain a positive image with numerous highlights and in the concluding of a three part series, an appraisal of September, October, November and December reads
SEPTEMBER: Equine stock down at long standing Horse Fair. Back to school for primary and post primary students and teachers. Millstreet GAA hosts 9th annual Golf Classic at O’Mahony Point, Killarney. Sport Minister Jack Chambers views exciting plans for Los Zarcos Soccer club. Pollinator Park, prompted by Millstreet Tidy Towns in conjunction with Cork County Council, opens on Drishane Road. Millstreet Vintage Car Run supports Alzheimer Society. Annmarie O’Riordan launches eagerly awaited new album “The Harvest Dance” in the INEC Club, Killarney. Millstreet Culture & Wellbeing Association and Millstreet Community Gymhost Community Hike of Clara Mountain. A lovely celebratory evening of local talented musicians, singers and dancers in Cullen Community Centre marks Culture Night. Brillant weather lured a quality entry for Banteer Gymkhana on a return to the Green Glens Complex.
OCTOBER: Ballydaly farmer Richie O’Connor awarded honorary life memberships of the Irish Farmers’ Association. 10th Birthday celebrations for Cork Music Station. Millstreet defeated Ibane Gaels to win Co. U17 Hurling title with runner up place for U15 side against Kinsale. Millstreet and Cullen enjoyed success in the Cork Scór Sinsir Finals with wins in solo singing, novelty act and quiz. Local Lotto cheque of €6,800 presented to Gráinne & Ríona Murphy. Fr. Paddy O’Byrne blesses restored Marian Grotto in St. Joseph’s Gardens. Sean Óg Murphy from Cullen figures to be part of the Ireland Amputee International soccer squad in Turkey. National Dairy Show returns to Green Glens Complex for 40th Anniversary staging. Millstreet Community School hosts Primary School GAA Blitz. Rylane Boxing Club Halloween Fancy Dress Party aids Irish Community Air Ambulance. Carriganima Charity Tractor Run boosts CART. Primary Schools’ Parents’ Association host Spooktacular Afternoon. Halloween Fancy Dress Party in The Bush Bar supports Aubane Community Centre Renovations Fund. Upgrading of the War of Independence Monument in Town Square is completed.
NOVEMBER: Millstreet earned a worthy 346 points in the National Tidy Towns competition, the local committee thrilled to retain the Bronze Medal. Centenary of the death of Volunteer Michael Twohig at Shanaknock honoured. News of the death of community activist Geff O’Sullivan met with sadness throughout Cullen, Millstreet and greater catchment area. Millstreet Community School Open Night proved an outstanding success. Garden of Remembrance acknowledges those that passed away during the past year. Mary & Thade Lane celebrate their 60th Wedding. Anniversary. Camogie side pipped by Kildorrery in County Final. TG4 Documentary “Cois Móire” on river Blackwater focuses on Duarigle Castle, Boing, Drishane and Millstreet. New CD titled “A Millstreet Collection 2” features 30 tracks supporting Irish Guide Dogs. Millstreet Comhaltas Branch elected a new officer team. Passing of former GAA star Brian McSweeney regretted.
DECEMBER: Millstreet Christmas Lights switched on by Sean Radley. Millstreet Day Centre hosts an Arts and Crafts Showcase. The Community Council initiates a special calendar for 2023. Sliabh Luachra CC celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Carriganima Run Committee co-ordinate their Annual Food Appeal in support of Cork Penny Dinners.Vintage Club AGM confirmed €19,500 raised for charity during the year. Cullen and District Special Needs Association gather for annual party. Community supports the Maureen O’Sullivan Hamper Packers and Food Parcels for the Homeless. Dromtariffe GAA launched its history“In Praises of Dromtariffe”. Shock on tragic death of Daniel Nicholas O’Connell. Bake Sale supports Lourdes Fund. Lucky winner of St. John’s GAA Trolly Dash fundraiser is Rathmore’s Eddie Nagle. Annual Mushera Mountain Climb boasts Fealacáin. Death of political and community icon Tom Meaney. Millstreet Pipe Band play their traditional engagement on New Year’s Eve as 2022 comes to close in mild conditions