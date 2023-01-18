Old year ends on the passing of community icon Tom Meaney

Tom Meaney looks at the names of the 1916 Mushera Company after the unveiling of special commemorative plaque at Aubane Community Centre. Picture John Tarrant

The past year saw Millstreet maintain a positive image with numerous highlights and in the concluding of a three part series, an appraisal of September, October, November and December reads

SEPTEMBER: Equine stock down at long standing Horse Fair. Back to school for primary and post primary students and teachers. Millstreet GAA hosts 9th annual Golf Classic at O’Mahony Point, Killarney. Sport Minister Jack Chambers views exciting plans for Los Zarcos Soccer club. Pollinator Park, prompted by Millstreet Tidy Towns in conjunction with Cork County Council, opens on Drishane Road. Millstreet Vintage Car Run supports Alzheimer Society. Annmarie O’Riordan launches eagerly awaited new album “The Harvest Dance” in the INEC Club, Killarney. Millstreet Culture & Wellbeing Association and Millstreet Community Gymhost Community Hike of Clara Mountain. A lovely celebratory evening of local talented musicians, singers and dancers in Cullen Community Centre marks Culture Night. Brillant weather lured a quality entry for Banteer Gymkhana on a return to the Green Glens Complex.