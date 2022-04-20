North Cork chef turns Connemara cafe into Gaeltacht food haven

NORTH Cork man Diarmuid Ó Mathúna has travelled the world from his home village of Watergrasshill but hen has finally settled down in Connemara, next door to TG4, where he is running a restaurant with a fast growing reputation for quality fare.

In a recent poll published in the Sunday Independent, Pota, the cafe built and managed by Diarmuid was named by influential food critic Lucinda O’Sullivan as one of the top 100 eateries in the country.

“I don’t judge restaurants merely by the artwork on a plate.” says Lucinda O’Sullivan, who has sat on such esteemed panels as the 50 Best Restaurants in the World. “For me it has to be more than that, it’s the whole package - atmosphere, attitude, good food, service, and how they serve their customers and community through thick and thin.”

Diarmuid didn’t get his foodie skills from the stone because as locals in North Cork will know that O’Mahony’s Restaurant in Watergrasshill is famed for the quality of its meals.

But now returcned to Ireland after a global adventure which took him to Peru and beyond, the chef has opened a cafe and restaurant in Conamara called ‘Pota’ which is located on the main road from An Spidéal to An Cheathrú Rua.

“We called it Pota because we love the notion of a community being drawn together around a big pot of food, enjoying each other’s company and sharing stories, ideas and, of course, food generously.

“We wanted to create a welcoming and comfortable space for our customers and to support our lively and vibrant community in south Conamara.”

A firm believer in sourcing his ingredients locally, Diarmuid is a member of the ‘neighbourfood’ movement, much like his family’s restaurant in Watergrasshill, and he locates his seafood, vegetables goats cheese and meat between the Aran Islands, Ros a’Mhíl and An Spidéal.

“Were it not for those local food producers, we wouldn’t have achieved our recent accolade,” said Diarmuid.

Pota is the house restaurant for theatre company Fibín which is located on the premises also and being close to TG4 means that Irish is a vital ingredient in the cafe’s success.

“We only employed people with good spoken Irish from the first day and the beneficial effects of that policy are evident from the minute you walk into the restaurant.”

He believes that cafés like Pota with a strong Irish language ethos are vital in efforts to strengthen the language in Gaeltacht communities around the country.

“As far as I’m concerned they should be a part of every language planning strategy in the future if we want to see Irish used daily in the community.”

A graduate of Ballymaloe Cookery School, which he describes as an ideal place for anyone with a passion for quality and sustainability, Diarmuid started his career as a chef at home in Watergrasshill when his sister and brother in law turned the family bar into a restaurant/gastro pub with a well earned reputation for quality.

So if you want a taste of North Cork when travelling, call into Pota in Conamara!