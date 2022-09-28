North Cork based Community Air Ambulance launches fundraising drive for portable ventilators

Joe Hefferan presenting the proceeds from a CD featuring artists from North Cork to Irish Community Air Ambulance PRO Donie Lucey. Also pictured are Leo Fitzgerald, Mary Heffernan and Maura & Pat McAulliffe of Ceolteoirí Clárach. Photo: John Tarrant.

Irish Community Air Ambulance PRO Donie Lucey with Willie Roche, John Murphy and Martin Curtin of the Funcheon Vintage Club. Proceeds from the club’s annual Vintage Run on Sunday, October 2 will be donated to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy with members of the Irish Community Air Ambulance at the National Ploughing Championship, where the charity launched its latest fundraising drive to buy portable ventilators for their ground based volunteer emergency responder teams.

THE North Cork based Irish Community Air Ambulance used the backdrop of the recent National Ploughing Championships to launch its latest campaign to fund the purchase of vital lifesaving equipment.

The campaign is aimed at raising €100,000 to fund the purchase of portable ventilators for their teams of ground-based volunteer emergency responders.

Based in Rathcoole, the Helicopter Medical Emergency Service (HEMS) works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service and since taking to the skies in 2019 has been tasked to more than 1,300 missions across the country.

The Leonardo 109S helicopter has a cruising speed of 300kph making it capable of going from Mizen to Malin Head in 90 minutes and airlifting patients to the nearest suitable hospital.

It works in tandem with teams of emergency medical responders on the ground in Dublin, Mayo, Donegal and Wicklow, operating out of a fleet of advanced and critical care emergency responder vehicles.

The teams include volunteer doctors providing ‘hospital-level’ treatment, essentially bringing the emergency department directly to the patients, giving them best chance of survival.

Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan said its medics are often tasked to rural locations, which was why they chose to launch the ventilator campaign at the ploughing championships.

“Our aim is to bring hope to people when they need it most and our team of volunteer responders is central to that.

“When patients are seriously injured or very unwell, it is sometimes necessary to take over their breathing and place them on a ventilator,” said Mr Sheridan.

“Our volunteer medics are amongst a small number of doctors who are able to undertake this procedure outside of a hospital setting in Ireland. By adding these ventilators to each vehicle, we are increasing our life-saving potential,” he added.

The level of service offered by the Irish Community Air Ambulance organisation does not come cheap, with each mission undertaken by the helicopter costing an average of €3,500 (fuel alone costs €7 - €8 per minute).

It is anticipated it will cost in the region of €1.55million to run the service this year, money that must be raised through fundraising and corporate sponsorship.

To find out more about the charity and how to donate to it visit www.communityairambulance.ie.

Among the local groups helping to raise funds for the service is the Kildorrery-based Funcheon Vintage Club, which will be donating funds from their annual vintage run on Sunday, October 2 to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Money raised through the run, which will get underway at 12.30pm from the Kildorrery Community Car Park and a raffle being held in conjunction with the event will go to the charity.

Anyone who would like to can make a donation by contacting either Sinéad on 087 9189879 or John on 086 2883130.

Meanwhile, a CD featuring 23-tracks performed by a variety of acts from North Cork has raised almost €9,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

This was the third charity CD produced by Boherbue man Joe Heffernan and his musical friends, with proceeds from the previous two going to the Cork Simon Community and the St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville.

The latest CD features tracks by Joe, Shannon and Leo Fitzgerald, Ceoltóirí Clárach, Anthony Lehane, Annmarie O’Riordan, Noel O’Leary, Laura Dunlea, Pete Rivers, The Diamond Sisters, The Kelts, Norah Hickey and Sheila Fitzgerald with the Boherbue Choir.

Joe paid tribute to all involved, saying a lot of hard work and organisation went into the producing the CD.

“In addition to all the artists, thanks must go to recently retired Charleville music teacher Maura McAuliffe for her help, Leo Fitzgerald of Music Row Studio who gave his time and expertise free of charge and Mike Fitzgerald of Startrax who organised a dance for the CD launch,” said Joe.