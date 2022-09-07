Night to reminisce as north Cork bar Dan Batty’s closes doors for last time

Marina Hickey, Colleen Linehan and Sinéad Hickey were laughing on the outside but crying on the inside on the final night at Dan Batty's Central Bar in Knocknagree.

Patsy and Christine O' Leary enjoying a final drink at Dan Batty's having travelled the night before from London. Also pictured is neighbour and friend Deirdre Flynn.

Proprietor of the Central Bar, Bertie Hickey and his wife Marita, with staff members Elaine Hickey, Christine Sheehan, Emma Cremin, Maura Cronin, Marita Anne Hickey and Patricia Hickey on the day Dan Battys' Bar in Knocknagree closed for good.

Sunday, August 28, 2022, was a night for reminiscing and farewells in Knocknagree due to the closure of the iconic Central Bar, writes Laurence Hickey (Lord Mayor of Knocknagree). Affectionately known as Dan Batty’s, The Central Bar has been the focal point of social activity in the north Cork Village for several generations.

Visitors to Dan Batty’s would be familiar with the unique layout of the bar, beginning at Wilson’s Corner (in honour of an American visitor who had a favourite stool by the front door) and ending at the hendecagon table, where its eleven sides saw many a game of cards and pint glasses. Along the route of the bar were walls adorned with photos of yesteryear, honouring local sporting heroes and men and women who made Knocknagree great.

And behind the bar, you’d see the smiling face of Bertie Hickey, barman supreme, and his excellent staff.

Read More

Memorable days and nights were spent in Dan Batty’s. Birthdays, engagement parties and anniversaries were more than just events there. The Central Bar was the go-to house for Cork-Kerry matches, where visitors from the west were always welcomed regardless of the result.

Heineken Cup Finals involving Munster meant going to the pub early for premium seats. But international football tournaments involving the Republic of Ireland were at a completely different level altogether. You had to be there to fully appreciate the noise and the atmosphere when Matt Holland and Robbie Keane scored vital goals at the 2002 World Cup. The ceiling of the bar took another unmerciful pounding when Robbie Brady scored the winner against the Italians at the 2016 Euros. But all the mayhem and high jinx were met with a smile, for all clients had the greatest of respect for Bertie and his wife Marita who ran the bar with military precision. Their generosity on such occasions was always greatly appreciated by those lucky enough to be there.

Bertie pulled his first pint of Guinness in The Central Bar 50 years ago. Since then, he has seen the multitudes coming through the front and back door of Dan Batty’s, all of whom would return again for the drink and the craic. Various family members and locals have gone behind the bar to help make Dan Batty’s one of best-loved pubs in Duhallow.

Everyone who has had the good fortune to visit The Central Bar would like to wish Bertie and Marita the best of luck in their retirement, and would like to extend best wishes to their children Elaine, Marita Anne, Patricia and Daniel.

Go n-éirí go geal leo ar fad.