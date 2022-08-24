Newmarket dance in aid of Irish Community Air Ambulance

Annmarie O'Riordan will be among the artists performing at the fundraising dance.

THE CYMS Hall in Newmarket will hold a fundraising evening of music and dancing in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance on Friday, September 2.

Organised by well-known promoter John Joe Herlihy, the evening will feature performances by Kerry singer and musician Mike Condon and North Cork artists Sheila Fitzgerald and Annmarie O’Riordan.

Mike Condon needs no introduction to dancing audiences, having built up a strong following throughout Munster in a career spanning over three decades.

While Annmaire O’Riordan is recognised primarily for renditions of traditional songs, she is equally at home performing for a dancing audience. Her recently launched new single ‘Do You Hear the Robin Sing?’ is receiving extensive airplay and she will launch her brand new album at a concert in the INEC on September 25.

Having toured extensively at home and abroad with her band, Sheila Fitzgerald is no stranger to the stage and just this week she has released her latest single ‘Santa Maria – A Prayer To Mary’ with an accompanying video shot at Millstreet’s Tubrid Holy Well set to be launched soon.

Since its launch in 2019 the Rathcoole-based Irish Community Air Ambulance, the country’s only service of its kind, has been tasked to more than 1,300 missions, more than 325 of these over the first four months of this year alone.

From its North Cork base its Leonardo 109S helicopter, the world’s fastest civilian helicopter with a cruising speed of 300kph, is capable of travelling from Mizen of Malin Head in 90-minutes.

It has been tasked to missions across the south saving many lives in the process.

Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan said events such as the Newmarket fundraiser are crucial in helping to raise the estimated €1.5 million annual cost of running the service.

“We are honoured to be chosen as the beneficiaries from the Newmarket dance. It shows the value that is placed on the service locally. We have received incredible support from the people of North West and North Cork since day one and we are forever grateful for that,” said Mr Sheridan.

“It’s the dances, raffles, quiz nights and events that have allowed us to bring hope to so many families across rural Ireland in particular,” he added.

The dance will be the first of four pencilled in for the Newmarket venue on consecutive Friday’s September, with Declan Nerney playing there on the 16th, Dermot Lyons on the 23rd and Michael Collins on the 30th.