New book is filled with stories of rural ‘Island’ life in a bygone era

Mary Anne O' Connell ouside her home. This is the house Michael Looney now lives in_

A CAPTIVATING new book offering a fascinating insight into life in a rural North Cork townland during the early part of the last century is set to be officially launched in November.

In his book ‘My Island of Dreams’, author Michael Looney takes readers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling the characters and events of a bygone era in the rural townland of Island (or The Island) in the parish of Mourneabbey near Mallow.

The book also contains pictures collected by Michael of local people and places of interest.

Island is known internationally for its megalithic tomb, which dates back almost 4,000-years. There is also a Holy Well in the townland that is believed to date back to pagan times.

Now in his 90th year Michael is a true ‘Islander’ having spent his entire life living in the townland, raising six children with his wife of 55-years Cora, four of whom still live in the locality with their own families.

Acutely aware of how memories can fade over the passage of time if not documented, Michael said the book had been ‘cooking’ on the back burner for some time.

He said he is often asked why he put pen to paper to write this book and that there were two answers to that questions.

The first being that while Michael was doing research for a recent book, many people he sought answers from had passed away.

“I discovered that I could have gotten the information I sought had I asked the questions in time and of the people who had first-hand information. They had now gone, and this made my task more difficult,” said Michael.

He said he believed the same kind of scenario would repeat itself in the future unless addressed.

“People of future generations will want to know how we lived without electricity, modern transport or communications. This book is my answer to those questions,” said Michael.

“The second reason is that having been blessed with a long life and a good memory, I have a lot of memories of an era that is now gone. I felt compelled to share those with the people coming after us,” he added.

Chapters in the book address a variety of subjects, among them the influence of religion on people’s lives, including the stations and the missionaries during the 1930s and 1940s.

School-days are fondly recalled and no book on rural Ireland would be complete without a chapter on farming, with Michael writing about threshing, the different crops grown at the time and trips to the creamery.

Another chapter recalls the customs and recreational activities of the era, while the impact World War Two had on the community during the ‘Emergency’ is also addressed.

The book also contains census figures from 1901, showing there were 21 houses in the townland, with an average of 6.5 people living in each house. In 2022 there are 35 occupied houses, with an average of 3.2 people living in each of them.

“The families who lived in the townland from 1901 to 1950 are named, as are many of their descendants. Interestingly, only five of the families that lived in Island in 1901 still have descendants living here,” said Michael.

Michael said the book will be officially launched at the Arches Bar on Sunday, November 13 by Cork footballers Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, who also live in the townland of Island.

“‘My Island of Dreams’ is about the townland in the first half of the 20th century, the people who lived there and the times they lived in,” said Michael.

“I hope that people like the book and enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it,” he added.