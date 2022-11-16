‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ - Live at the Marquee

FRESH from their forthcoming UK tour next summer, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally will bring their hilarious, award-winning ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ podcast to Cork’s Live at the Marquee festival next May.

‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’s’ inception came as a result of Joanne McNally’s therapist doing exactly that –ghosting her.

First, not answering the phone, then not answering the clinic door and finally refusing to speak to Joanne after she tracked her down (admittedly her therapist was, at that time, scattering her aunt’s ashes at Enfield crematorium).

The podcast, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, invites listeners into candid and hilariously comedic conversations, as the duo dissect and explore the depths of each other’s unique and often unheard of issues.

In addition, they encourage listeners to get in touch with their own questions and personal experiences. Together they provide 100 per cent unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the problems their therapists couldn’t quite handle.

Since launching in April 2021, the podcast is racing towards 100 episodes and now reaches 3.1 million listeners per month with its guaranteed laugh-out-loud content. Tickets for May 27, 2023 are on www.ticketmaster.ie.