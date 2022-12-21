Mushera climb to aid Féileacháin charity

The Aubane Social Club Annual Mountain Climb takes place on Christmas Morning at 10.30 am.

Social Club members and friends drawn from far and wide will work up an appetite on Christmas Day morning in their traditional trek up Mushera Mountain at a starting point close to the entrance to Millstreet Country Park.

The Mushera event is eagerly looked forward to on each December 25 and organizers are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather might once more oblige the event.

Proceeds go to Féileacáin, a non profit organisation that provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy – a vital service for so many bereaved parents.

Meanwhile a night of stories and song in Around the Fireside goes ahead in the Aubane Community Centre on Thursday, December 29 commencing at 8.30pm sharp. Everybody is welcome to attend.

Set Dancing operates on this Monday night, another new year of dancing commences in Aubane Community Centre on Monday, January 2.