Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Mushera climb to aid Féileacháin charity

Mushera Mountain Expand

Close

Mushera Mountain

Mushera Mountain

Mushera Mountain

corkman

John Tarrant

The Aubane Social Club Annual Mountain Climb takes place on Christmas Morning at 10.30 am.

Social Club members and friends drawn from far and wide will work up an appetite on Christmas Day morning in their traditional trek up Mushera Mountain at a starting point close to the entrance to Millstreet Country Park.

Privacy