More photos of all the fun of Women’s Christmas from across North Cork

Towns and villages enjoyed a bumper night as the women of Cork came out in force for Nollaig na mBan

Denise Cunningham, Rosarie O&rsquo; Flaherty, Deirdre Cotter, Sinead Cronin and Jean O&rsquo; Neill representing Mallow Juvenile Boys GAA, Mallow Ladies Football and Mallow Camogie Club organised a Women&rsquo;s Christmas Party as a fundraiser for Bumbleance at the GAA Complex in Carrigoon, Mallow. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald Expand
Geraldine and Caroline O' Connell and Ann Marie Power, Castlecor, enjoying Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk, Expand
Breda Flynn, Mallow, Breda Vaughan, Lombardstown, and local lady Marie Forrest were at the Women's Christmas Dance in the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Expand
Jean O' Neill, Donna Melichar and Amanda Murphy enjoying the Women's Christmas fundraiser for Bumbleance in Carrigoon, Mallow. Expand
Elaine Hickey and Emma Buckley pictured at the Women&rsquo;s Christmas Party at Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon. Expand
Eimear Collins, Ciara Quilter and Rachel O' Carroll celebrated Women's Christmas at the Ladies Night at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond. Expand
Siobhan Doody, Bernie O' Sullivan and Joan O' Connor enjoying the Women's Christmas 'Ladies Night' at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond. Expand
Romy Long and Kate Harding supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Complex in Carrigoon on Women&rsquo;s Christmas Night. Expand
Marian Kiely, Helen Ruby, Annie Connolly and Essie Nagle supported the fundraiser for Bumbleance at Mallow GAA Club in Carrigoon on Women&rsquo;s Christmas Night. Expand
Carmel O' Sullivan, Dromtariffe, Rosie Cronin, Banteer, Suzanne O' Neill, Kanturk, Theresa Collins, Banteer, Jackie Corcoran, Millstreet and Rose Healy, Banteer enjoying a get together at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk on Women's Christmas night. Expand
Marian Murphy, Maggie Drumm, Hannah Murphy, Kathleen McAuliffe, Newmarket and Pranjali Galkwad, Millstreet, celebrating Women's Christmas at the Vintage Bar &amp; Restaurant, Kanturk. Expand
Deirdre O' Sullivan, Áine Herlihy and Breda Roche pictured at the Ladies Night fundraiser for Ballydesmond National School at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond on Women's Christmas Expand
Maeve Collins, Marie O' Leary and Breda Murphy pictured at the Ladies Night fundraiser for Ballydesmond National School at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond on Women's Christmas. Expand
Gillian Murphy, Claire Fleming, Gráinne Fleming, Eimear Healy and Hazel O' Callaghan supported the Ladies Night fundraiser for Ballydesmond National School at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond on Women's Christmas Expand
Fionnuala O' Sullivan, Siobhan O' Connor and Maura Kelly celebrating Women's Christmas at the 'Ladies Night' at Johnny D's Bar in Ballydesmond. Expand
Sheila McSweeney, Ballydaly and Betty Brosnan, Rathmore attending the Womens Christmas gig in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Banteer's John Sheehan and Ann Marie O'Connell enjoyed the Dance at the Womens Christmas gig in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Clondrohid's Catherine Lehane thrilled to be entertained by husband Martin at Womens Christmas Night out in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Johnny and Rita O'Sullivan, Ballinagree relaxing at the Womens Christmas Dance in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Vera and Willie Walsh, Nadd enjoying the Womens Christmas hosting in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jack and Catherine Breen, Meelin enjoyed the Womens Night Out in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Mary Leahy and Hannah O'Leary partying at the Womens Christmas gig in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Mairead, Eileen and Siobhán McGillycuddy supported the Womens Christmas Dance in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Catriona Fleming and Margaret Hayes, Ballydesmond in party mood at the Womens Christmas in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Rathmore's Richie Leader treated his ladies Katie, Siobháin and Ann Marie at the Womens Christmas gig in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Pat and Maire Murphy, Boherbue take a time out at the Womens Christmas gig in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Women were out in force across the region to savour one last festive celebration on Nollaig na mBan.

Also known as Women’s Christmas, it is one of the great traditions of the Irish festive calendar that shows no sign of dying out. Quite the opposite in fact, as the women of the nation continue to cherish the date.

It came as a great boost for towns and villages across North Cork and beyond, with the hospitality trade enjoying a great boost – just as all who celebrated it did, bringing the Christmas period to a close in style for another year. 

