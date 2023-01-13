More photos of all the fun of Women’s Christmas from across North Cork

Towns and villages enjoyed a bumper night as the women of Cork came out in force for Nollaig na mBan
Women were out in force across the region to savour one last festive celebration on Nollaig na mBan.
Also known as Women’s Christmas, it is one of the great traditions of the Irish festive calendar that shows no sign of dying out. Quite the opposite in fact, as the women of the nation continue to cherish the date.
It came as a great boost for towns and villages across North Cork and beyond, with the hospitality trade enjoying a great boost – just as all who celebrated it did, bringing the Christmas period to a close in style for another year.