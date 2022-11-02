Millstreet retains bronze medals in Tidy Towns report

The Millstreet Polytunnel acknowledged in the National Tidy Town report sees Mary O'Mahony, Eileen Kiely, Marie Twomey and Phil Sheehan in attendance. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet earned a worthy 346 points in the 2022 National Tidy Towns competition, the local committee thrilled to retain the Bronze Medal. A huge thanks goes to the local Tidy Towns Association and the community in their endeavours to keep Millstreet clean and inviting.

A synopsis of the Adjudicator’s report

Community – Your Planning and Involvement

Millstreet has been involved in Tidy Towns for over 37 years, the entry included a brief 3-year plan. The Sustainable Development Goals gives a clear picture of Millstreet as an active Tidy Towns group.

All involved appear to be well-integrated into the community, good support from a number of organisations and groups including Cork County Council and IRD Duhallow.

Local businesses are supporting activities, Millstreet TT utilises its website along with traditional media. Green School activities in Millstreet are ongoing and facilitated by a project at Millstreet Community School. The specific project identified for particular effort this year is the Millstreet Biodiversity and Heritage Trail with heritage information boards erected.

Streetscape & Public Places

Millstreet is making great strides on the heritage research and interpretation, a new information board outside the church gave all sorts of great detail on the churches of Millstreet. The interpretation of the stained-glass windows is really first class.

There is a plan to upgrade further footpaths, a streetscape mural looks great. This is a really good use of space and an ideal location. What about another one for the gable opposite?

The covered areas are a great idea, the planting forms a very good screen, the toilets at the town centre car park were open and in good order. The car park itself was neat and tidy.

Presentation National School was busy and cheerful, the Carnegie Hall looked well and the adjacent car park neat and tidy, the Community Childcare facility was bright and busy.

There are lots of lovely premises on the streets of Millstreet, catching the eye on the day were Garden of Eve, Tangney’s, the Wallis Arms Hotel, the Kall & Dyyne, O’Leary’s Butchers, the very inviting Café Aroma and Guys and Dolls.

The Supervalu and its car park were neat and tidy, the new seating area at McCarthy’s Bar was in use.

Wheelchair-friendly seating was noted. The former creamery looks really well, well done to the owners with The Centra & Maxol premises neat and tidy.

Green Spaces and Landscaping

Wooden and steel planters, new raised flowerbeds and the upgraded picnic area were noted. The Town Park looked very well on the day, a couple of signs are damaged and in need of replacement. The planted area with the water feature was admired.

Nature and Biodiversity in your Locality

Funding was secured for an upgrade of the Millstreet Pollinator Park and confirmed full occupancy of the Swift Tower. Swifts were on the wing over the town.

The information board in the Town Park was also noted, well done for organising the Grow It Yourself projects.

That’s a really good cohort to be working with and everybody is to be applauded for this. Hedgerows should not be cut during the bird nesting season. The lovely signage at your Pollinator Park was admired but there is a lack of greenery.

Sustainability – Doing more with less

Thanks for the news on the refurbishment of the wastewater treatment plant and it is good to read that effluent now exceeds European standards. Do you have a policy on herbicide use, noted were several areas where it has been applied without any real need for it. A rainwater harvester was noted on an old corrugated iron shed.

Tidiness and Litter Control

The anti dog-litter campaign is updated, the Best Frontage Award is a super idea, this is a real driver for both businesses and householders.

Well done for your participation in the Cork County Council Litter-free Roadsides Competition and congratulations on several first prizes.

It’s excellent that Millsteet has involved residents from the Direct Provision centre in a number of projects.

Well done for once again organising the Team Millstreet Clean-up, a great way of keeping pride in an area alive. Try to make sure that the Mutt Mitt dispensers are kept stocked, overall Millstreet was generally tidy on the day.

Residential Streets & Housing Areas

Well done for promoting the Dulux Paint Scheme Initiative. A footpath upgrade is also due, the Polytunnel Project is positive along with the Respond agency project.

Likewise the Best Frontage competition is a super initiative, three of the large housing estates have Residents Committees.

Great work by residents on the Mallow Road makes this a lovely introduction to your town. Drishane View was neat and tidy but the fencing at the front is in need of repair. Perhaps more tree-planting could take the place of some of the extensive green area while Ard an Aonaigh has very nice circular planters.

Approach Roads, Streets & Lanes

Have a look at your name signs on the Mallow Road, unfortunately, these were in need of cleaning. However, lovely planting on this same road noted the approach, along with wide footpaths and trees. Well done on the removal of the Palm trees, these were once very fashionable but they are of little benefit to any wild species. Tubrid Well was visited along with several visitors, the toilets here were open and very clean. The signs were clean on the Killarney Road and planting was noted. Planted baskets were noted on the Finnow Road. Watch out for branches covering the signage at the Rylane Junction.