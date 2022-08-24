Millstreet International Horse Trials set for Millstreet this weekend

A hectic summer of equestrian competition continues in Millstreet this weekend with in excess of 250 competitors participating in the Millstreet International Horse Trials at the Green Glens and Drishane Estate.

This week, some of the world’s top event riders will be making the journey to the Green Glens Arena hoping to take home their share of a hefty prize fund on offer across diverse classes.

Again, competitors and their connections can look forward to the world-class facilities that Millstreet has to offer. The dressage and show-jumping phases will take place on an all-weather surface in the Green Glens Arena which also offers permanent stabling, bar and catering facilities.

The Drishane Castle estate provides unrivalled panoramic views, allowing visitors and spectators to follow the action of the Cross Country phase against the backdrop of the spectacular Clara Mountain.

Over 150 volunteers are required to stage this weekend’s event, dressage is in the Green Glens on Thursday and Friday, with show-jumping and cross-country held in the Green Glens and Drishane on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The dressage phase is set to the rider’s choice of music, the show-jumping takes place in reverse order of merit, followed by the cross-country. After riding their cross-country rounds, the highest placed riders take to a podium, which changes as the competition unfolds.

Admission is free over the weekend.