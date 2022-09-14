Millstreet GAA enjoy golf classic in fine weather in Killarney

Millstreet Tony McCaul, Derek O'Flynn, Colin Barry and Ted Mulcahy availing of a buggy at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

Jim Aherne, Owen Lyons and Liam Dennehy aboard the Calor team at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

Kieran O'Keeffe, Mike Crowley and Phil Horan returned to the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

Denis Murphy, Liam Burke and Sylvester Murphy completed their round at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Ger O'Sullivan, Joe Murphy and John Cremin line up a vital putt for Dromtarriffe at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Cork GAA Board officers Dónal MacSuibhn and Jerry Walsh joined by Michael McSweeney at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

Niall O'Sullivan, Jack French and Robert O'Sullivan represented tokes & Co. Solicitors, Millstreet at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant

The Millstreet GAA Golf Classic proved a resounding success with close on 50 teams convening on the picturesque O’Mahony’s Point Course in Killarney.

Fortunately, the weather added to the occasion, all involved were thrilled with a staging that’s become a permanent fixture. At the end of a long day, there was no stopping the Bridge Bar team of John Twomey, Chris Twomey and Dan Healy on taking victory with an impressive 57 points.

Taking runner up place were Raman McCaul Mechanical with a line up of Jeremiah Keating, Gerry O’Brien and John O’Keeffe with Noel C Duggan Engineering collecting third place per a trio of Breda Duggan, Tim Geaney and Michael McAulliffe.

The quality of prizes along with the opportunity to play on a course with spectacular views of the famous Killarney lakes overlooked by the McGillicuddy Reeks made for a special occasion.

At a prize-giving, organising spokesperson Donagh Hickey applauded all involved in organising the popular event and the support of teams from across the South West Region.

Thanks were extended to main sponsors Colemans, Millstreet; McCaul’s, Cloverhill Food Ingredients, Tarrant Funeral Directors, Eire Facades and Donagh Hickey Motors, Rathmore in addition to a host of tee box supporters.