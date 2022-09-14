Cork

Millstreet GAA enjoy golf classic in fine weather in Killarney

Cullen's Kay Meade, Liam and Margaret Fitzgerald supporting the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Niall O'Sullivan, Jack French and Robert O'Sullivan represented tokes &amp; Co. Solicitors, Millstreet at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Willie Cronin, Fintan Cronin and Robbie Barry enjoyed the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Cork GAA Board officers Dónal MacSuibhn and Jerry Walsh joined by Michael McSweeney at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Ger O'Sullivan, Joe Murphy and John Cremin line up a vital putt for Dromtarriffe at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Denis Murphy, Liam Burke and Sylvester Murphy completed their round at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Kieran O'Keeffe, Mike Crowley and Phil Horan returned to the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jim Aherne, Owen Lyons and Liam Dennehy aboard the Calor team at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Millstreet Tony McCaul, Derek O'Flynn, Colin Barry and Ted Mulcahy availing of a buggy at the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Cullen's Kay Meade, Liam and Margaret Fitzgerald supporting the Millstreet GAA Golf Classic in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

The Millstreet GAA Golf Classic proved a resounding success with close on 50 teams convening on the picturesque O’Mahony’s Point Course in Killarney.

Fortunately, the weather added to the occasion, all involved were thrilled with a staging that’s become a permanent fixture. At the end of a long day, there was no stopping the Bridge Bar team of John Twomey, Chris Twomey and Dan Healy on taking victory with an impressive 57 points.

Taking runner up place were Raman McCaul Mechanical with a line up of Jeremiah Keating, Gerry O’Brien and John O’Keeffe with Noel C Duggan Engineering collecting third place per a trio of Breda Duggan, Tim Geaney and Michael McAulliffe.

The quality of prizes along with the opportunity to play on a course with spectacular views of the famous Killarney lakes overlooked by the McGillicuddy Reeks made for a special occasion.

At a prize-giving, organising spokesperson Donagh Hickey applauded all involved in organising the popular event and the support of teams from across the South West Region.

Thanks were extended to main sponsors Colemans, Millstreet; McCaul’s, Cloverhill Food Ingredients, Tarrant Funeral Directors, Eire Facades and Donagh Hickey Motors, Rathmore in addition to a host of tee box supporters.

