Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill at the Opera House

MULTI platinum selling Blarney singer/songwriter Mick Flannery will play a gig at the Cork Opera House on Saturday, September 10 accompanied by special guest Susan O’Neill.

Flannery’s deep gravelled voice,, combined with his dark lyrical imagery, have inevitably led to comparisons between him and the likes of Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave.

Widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most gifted contemporary songwriters, Flannery has been described by Clash magazine as ‘a complete master of his craft’, whilst The Sunday Times says of his song-writing that it ‘conjures up exquisite story-telling’.

This was very much apparent from the start, with two tracks from his 2005 debut album ‘Evening Train’ won first prizes at the International Song Writing Competition.

A concept album of 11-songs painting a vivid, and at times vaguely disturbing, picture of two brothers card playing in a bar, a girl, gambling debts, misplaced jealousy and a shooting is now a stage musical set to make its North American debut next year.

To date he has released a total of eight studio albums, three of which have topped the charts, including last year’s ‘In The Game’ with Susan O’Neill, which was the biggest independent selling record in Ireland in 2021.

A lockdown induced obsession with chess proved to be the inspiration behind a 12-track collection of new songs in February of this year, based on the stories behind 12 famous chess games dating back to the mid-19th century and their players.

The album was accompanied by a companion non-fungible token (NFT) collection called ‘A Night at the Opera’.

It recalled the famous 1858 chess game between Paul Morphy and the Duke of Brunswick & Count Isouard at the Paris Opera House, with profits from both being shared with the ‘Effective Altruism’ social help movement.

The Opera House gig will see Flannery perform tracks from his extensive back catalogue and some new music, while he and O’Neill will also revisit songs from ‘In The Game’, marking the first anniversary of its release.

Tickets for the gig, priced at €29.50 from www.corkoperahouse.ie.