Meet top Cork doc Dr Ralph – GP, runner, artist, musician and fundraiser!

A fundraiser which raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance took flight when medics at Dr Leader’s Surgery in Boherbue experienced at first hand the fantastic advantages of being able to call on the service when a patient needed emergency hospital care recently.

South African native Dr. Ralph De Kramer who joined the team at Dr Leader’s Surgery last year said he was hugely impressed by how quickly the Air Ambulance arrived, touched down in the field beside the Surgery and rapidly airlifted the patient to CUH.

“It was quite funny that we had to call the Air Ambulance in my first week of coming from emergency medicine to the general practice here, and luckily with the experience I had, I knew exactly what to do when the Ambulance arrived. If we didn’t have that amazing service, I don’t know if our patient would have done so well. So that was great to see” Dr. Ralph said.

The popular medic lives in Churchtown and is a member of the local Runners Club where members were in the process of organising a fundraiser for Air Ambulance. As a result of the emergency in Boherbue, Dr. Ralph decided to undertake an additional fundraiser, focusing on the local community and patients at the Surgery.

“The support was amazing and people were so generous with their contributions, I would have been glad to raise even a small amount but the people were really fantastic in supporting this. I’m very grateful, the generosity blew my mind. Most importantly, Philomena Burns in our office did all the hard graft, she organised everything and collected the money, she did a great job. We want to say a big thank you as well to Margaret Fitzgerald at Boherbue Post Office who also sold tickets for us,” he said.

Dr Ralph took on the challenge of running 5K every day during his lunch break for the entire month of December. “It was 31 days in a row, so it was quite intensive as I had no rest day,” he said. Then out of left field came the intensely cold spell which was a real shock for Dr Ralph who is used to the sunnier climes of South Africa!.

“I’ll never forget running during that freezing cold weather, I was literally frozen, I found the driving rain the most difficult to contend with but it was all in a good cause,” he said with a smile.

Dr. Ralph is a native of East London, a town in South Africa half way between Capetown and Durban. He was going to become an Orthopaedic Surgeon and before he went into training, decided he would like to travel as he needed a break. “I love surfing and at home in East London I lived just 100 metres from the beach, so I was looking for an island with surfing possibilities when I came across Ireland,” he explained.

He has been in Ireland for the past five years, initially working in the Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital before transferring to CUH where he was a Registrar in the Emergency Department. “However, family life was calling so I decided to step back from emergency medicine. I managed to get a job here at Dr Leader’s Surgery which is fantastic,” he said.

“I’m enjoying it immensely here....we get to develop a relationship with our patients which is fantastic. After hours are after hours, and I can go for a run and wind down,” he said.

Anne McCarthy scooped First Prize in the Raffle while Jacqueline Scully won the Second Prize, a beautiful framed image of a Blue Tit painted by Dr Ralph who is also an accomplished Artist. For Anne McCarthy, the First Prize winner, Dr. Ralph will paint a bespoke Portrait of a subject of Anne’s choice.

The South African Doctor, who has become a firm favourite with patients at Dr Leader’s Surgery has even more strings to his bow, as he sings, plays the Guitar and even composes his own songs.

Dr Joyce Leader added her praise for the Air Ambulance:

“We are very lucky to have access to the service the Air Ambulance offers to the locality and we hope that they will continue to operate, we are also delighted to have Ralph working with us here, he really did us proud with the fundraiser and we thank all our team who helped out, as well as everyone who so generously supported the fundraiser” Dr. Joyce said.

People who would like to support Air Ambulance can still do so as the Churchtown Roadrunners have their Donations Page open until the end of January. Log onto www.idonate.ie/.TheChurchtownRoadrunnersAC