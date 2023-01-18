Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Meet top Cork doc Dr Ralph – GP, runner, artist, musician and fundraiser!

South African Dr Ralph De Kramer ran 5km during each lunchbreak at the Boherbue practice he works at in the month of December, raising €1,500 for the Air Ambulance

Dr. Joyce Leader and Dr. Ralph De Kramer, Dr. Leader's Surgery, Boherbue, raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance by organising a Raffle which was generously supported by patients and local people. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Dr. Ralph, who is also a gifted Artist painted this beautiful image of a Blue Tit which he donated as 2nd Prize, won by Jacqueline Scully. Anne McCarthy won 1st Prize which will be a bespoke Painting of Anne's choice created by Dr. Ralph. Expand
Dr. Ralph completing his daily 5K Run during the big freeze up in early December Expand
The Air Ambulance landed in the field beside Dr. Leader's Surgery in Boherbue, rapidly transporting a seriously ill patient to Hospital who subsequently made an excellent recovery Expand

Close

Dr. Joyce Leader and Dr. Ralph De Kramer, Dr. Leader's Surgery, Boherbue, raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance by organising a Raffle which was generously supported by patients and local people. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Dr. Joyce Leader and Dr. Ralph De Kramer, Dr. Leader's Surgery, Boherbue, raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance by organising a Raffle which was generously supported by patients and local people. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Dr. Ralph, who is also a gifted Artist painted this beautiful image of a Blue Tit which he donated as 2nd Prize, won by Jacqueline Scully. Anne McCarthy won 1st Prize which will be a bespoke Painting of Anne's choice created by Dr. Ralph.

Dr. Ralph, who is also a gifted Artist painted this beautiful image of a Blue Tit which he donated as 2nd Prize, won by Jacqueline Scully. Anne McCarthy won 1st Prize which will be a bespoke Painting of Anne's choice created by Dr. Ralph.

Dr. Ralph completing his daily 5K Run during the big freeze up in early December

Dr. Ralph completing his daily 5K Run during the big freeze up in early December

The Air Ambulance landed in the field beside Dr. Leader's Surgery in Boherbue, rapidly transporting a seriously ill patient to Hospital who subsequently made an excellent recovery

The Air Ambulance landed in the field beside Dr. Leader's Surgery in Boherbue, rapidly transporting a seriously ill patient to Hospital who subsequently made an excellent recovery

/

Dr. Joyce Leader and Dr. Ralph De Kramer, Dr. Leader's Surgery, Boherbue, raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance by organising a Raffle which was generously supported by patients and local people. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

corkman

A fundraiser which raised €1,500 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance took flight when medics at Dr Leader’s Surgery in Boherbue experienced at first hand the fantastic advantages of being able to call on the service when a patient needed emergency hospital care recently.

South African native Dr. Ralph De Kramer who joined the team at Dr Leader’s Surgery last year said he was hugely impressed by how quickly the Air Ambulance arrived, touched down in the field beside the Surgery and rapidly airlifted the patient to CUH.

Privacy