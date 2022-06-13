Mallow racecourse ‘flowered up’ as ‘Cork Rocks’ makes a welcome return

Hothouse Flowers entertaining racegoers during the 2019 ‘Cork Rocks’ summer extravaganza at the Cork Racecourse in Mallow.

THE Cork Racecourse in Mallow will be once reverberate to the sounds of two of Ireland’s most popular and enduring acts next month with the return of its ‘Cork Rocks’ summer spectacular.

The ‘Sport of Kings’ and the music world will come together for two memorable evenings of quality racing at the venue – with post-racing soundtracks provided by veteran Irish band Hothouse Flowers on Friday, July 8 and country music legend Declan Nerney on Friday, July 22.

Formed in 1985 Hothouse Flowers remain one of the most exciting and eclectic bands on the vibrant Irish music scene, with their music inspired by a range of influences from soul and gospel to pure, unadulterated rock.

Their 1988 debut album was the most successful in Irish history, topping the charts both at home and in the UK. They followed this up with two more successful albums and extensive tours across the globe, with their unique brand of Irish-rooted ‘rock ‘n soul’ allowing then to step above much of the bland, pop-inspired music that dominated the period.

From the mid-nineties on however the band stepped away from the limelight as each of them perused solo projects, never quite going away but happy to take charge of their own musical direction.

Since officially reforming in 1998, the band has sporadically released new material and toured, while each member has also pursued solo projects.

Throughout their career Hothouse Flowers has remained a constant force still retain their status as one of the most exciting Irish live acts on the Irish music scene.

Despite the bands lengthy career, which is now heading into its fourth decade, there is a sense of unfinished business.

“Every night we want to play the best gig we have ever played and take musical risks that can make that possible. There are still songs to be written and emotions to share,” said singer Liam Ó Moanlaí.

Whether it’s in a tiny club, an arena or in a festival field there is a sense that the best is yet to come from the band.

Speaking ahead of Cork Rocks 2022, Cork Racecourse general manager Andrew Hogan said he was thrilled that Hothouse Flowers would be returning to play the venue.

“Their 2019 ‘Cork Rocks’ gig is one that will go down in history and we are certain of another wonderful night again on July 8 followed by another great night with Declan Nerney two-weeks later,” he said.

“At €20, tickets for racing and music represent great value for a brilliant summer night out,” he added.

For more details about ‘Cork Rocks’ 2022 visit www.corkracecourse.ie.