Mallow dance school students take centre stage in the capital

Students from Centre Stage School qualify for European finals of Destination Dance competition.

Gemma Browne and Chloe Bailey. Expand
The Cenytre Stage elite dance team. Expand
Saoirse Murray and Kate Mannion. Expand
Emily Walsh, Ciara O'Brien and Keira Manley. Expand
Alexis Mia O'Donoghue, Aoibhe Lily Curry, Lily Punch and Roisin McCarthy. Expand
Zoe Murphy, Grainne Browne, Olivia Chaber, Emily Walsh and Emma O'Connell. Expand
Back row - Ciara O'Brien, Keira Manley, Lilly Hanrahan, Sophie Ryan. Middle - Chloe Bailey. Front - Kate Mannion, Saoirse Murray, Emily O'Connell. Expand
Jessica Heelan, Ava Bailey, Mazwell Hanrahan, Sarah O'Keeffe, Elle Sheehan and Ciara Kearns. Expand
Dance captain Sophie Ryan. Expand
The Centre Stage elite dance team. Expand
The jubilant Centre Stage School team. Expand
Esme Leahy and Lucyanne McAuliffe. Expand

Bill Browne

HAVING recently performed on the stage of Cork’s Everyman Palace Theatre, students from the Centre Stage School in Mallow travelled to Dublin last weekend to compete in the prestigious 2023 Destination Dance competition.

Competing in a range of categories and styles from jazz to lyrical and contemporary to commercial, the schools Dance Company, comprised of member ranging in ages from nine to 18, brought 32 different routines to the competition

The troupe put in some fantastic performances, with a number of podium finishes and five of their routines qualifying for the European finals of the competition in the UK in May.

Centre Stage artistic director, Aideen McAuliffe, said the young dancers did themselves extremely proud taking home an impressive array of silverware for their studio.

“But, more importantly, they showed what they can do on a national stage, instilling an incredible sense of confidence and belief in their own talents,” said Aideen.

She said the Pulse Company (9-12 years),the Ignite Dance Company (13-15yrs) and Senior Dance Company (16yrs+) train 4-10 hours per week in the areas of Jazz, Ballet, Acrodance, Commercial, Flexibility and Strength.

“They have been working towards this competition since September with their teachers Aoibhinn Quirke and David O’Connor,” said Aideen.

“All of us at the Centre Stage School are so proud of the outstanding achievements of this team and the dedicated weekly commitment they make to excel at dance,” she added.

