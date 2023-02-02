Macroom Town Park ‘medieval torture equipment’ ready for use

THERE may be some of you out there who see the photograph above and believe that somone has installed medieval torture equipment in the Town Park.

I am reliably informed, however, that, contrary to my own misgivings, it’s actually outdoor gym equipment.

Now, I’m no stranger to gym equipment but mine has all sorts of electronic bells and whistles and ways of tuning it into my personal music player while counting my steps and measuring my heart beat and the likes. But I am assured this equipment works just as well, even though it is more mechanical, and of course you can still listen to your own music and measure your heartbeat using your own devices.

All I can add is that this equipment will definitely liven up your walk so use it, enjoy it and take care!