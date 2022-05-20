Live at the Marquee returns with an eclectic line-up

AFTER a Covid enforced gap of two-years a distinctive colourful marquee is once again dominating the skyline over Leeside’s Docklands – heralding the welcome return of a much-missed staple of the Cork summer festival season.

Prior to 2005 Cork would have been regarded as something of a musical backwater, with music fans more often than not having to the capital of they wanted to see the big acts perform.

One man, Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions, with a vision and a large tent changed all of that.

As Cork celebrated being the European Capital of Culture, a large marquee was erected in the Docklands and Live at the Marquee was born.

Although not an official Cork 2005 event, the concept caught the imagination of the public with a host of top Irish and international acts, including Diana Ross, Brian Wilson and Ronan Keating on the original bill.

Over the intervening year’s Live at the Marquee has hosted an eclectic and genre-spanning mix of top Irish and international acts including Lady GaGa, Roger Waters, Kanye West, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Paul Weller, Sting, Elbow and Cliff Richard to name-check just a few.

Live at the Marquee 2022, which will kick off on Friday, May 27 with an evening in the company of Irish rockers The Coronas, will be keeping up that tradition with a mouth-watering line up of more than 20 music, comedy and dance performances before it draws to a close on June 29 with a gig by Grammy-nominated American singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

In between that there will be debut Marquee gigs by British singer/songwriter Tom Grennan, veteran pop bands Simply Red and the Pet Shop Boys, dance DJ Deadmau5 and Irish stand-up Joanne McNally with her acclaimed ‘Prosecco Express’ show.

Four other comedy acts, stands-ups John Bishop and Ireland’s Tommy Tiernan, Dara O’Briain and the 2 Johnnies will be making a welcome return to the Marquee this summer, as will the phenomenon that is Riverdance with its spectacular 25th anniversary show.

Other acts making a return to the stage of the Docklands venue will include Welsh warbler Tom Jones, US indie-rock behemoths The National, electro/dance pioneers Orbital, multi-platimum selling Australian band Crowded House and disco favourites Nile Rogers and Chic.

Another welcome addition to the line-up will be the inimitable Christy Moore, who has played the Marquee every year since 2005.

For ticket information on all of the Live at the Marque 2022 gigs visit www.ticketmaster.ie.

Live at the Marquee 2022 line-up:

Friday, May 27 – The Coronas.

Monday, May 30 – The 2 Johnnies.

Tuesday, May 31 – Tom Grennan.

Wednesday, June 1 - Simply Red.

Friday, June 3 - Riverdance (8pm).

Saturday, June 4 - Riverdance (2.30pm & 8pm).

Sunday, June 5 - Riverdance (2.30pm & 8pm).

Monday, June 6 – The National.

Thursday, June 9 – John Bishop.

Friday, June 10 – John Bishop.

Saturday, June 11 – Tom Jones.

Sunday, June 12 – Joanne McNally

Friday, June 17 – Deadmau5 (3pm).

Saturday, June 18 – Orbital.

Wednesday, June 22 – Pet Shop Boys.

Thursday, June 23 – Dara O’ Briain.

Friday, June 24 – 2FM Live with Jenny Green and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Saturday, June 25 – Christy Moore.

Sunday, June 26 – Tommy Tiernan.

Monday, June 27 – Crowded House.

Tuesday, June 28 – Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Wednesday, June 29 – Olivia Rodrigo.