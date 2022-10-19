Laochra Óg keep on trucking for funds for pitch development

Laochra Óg continued with their fundraising activities and their recent truck run was a great success, raising €4420, to be divided evenly between the Pitch Development Fund and the Community Air Ambulance.

The proceeds on the day generated €4,240 which will be divided between the Pitch Development Fund and the Community Air Ambulance.

Thanks to everyone who took part in the run and helped out in any way to make the event happen. The weather was perfect and made it a family day out for all age groups. Gratitude also to everyone who donated as, without these events, Community Air Ambulance would not survive, as was explained by their representative on the day.

In the coming weeks, you should expect to hear a great deal about the Laochra Óg ‘Chaser’ fundraiser to be held in The Abbey Hotel in Baile Mhúirne next month. Keep watching this space!

On the field of play, the Laocrha Óg minors travelled to North Cork to play Milford at the weekend and it was a tough encounter which the north Cork side won in the end, 3-10 to 0-8. The Laochra girls needn’t be downhearted about it as they fought well throughout.

If you’re aged between 8 and 11, you should get down to the Macroom Sports Complex on Saturday mornings, 10.30am to 11.30am as training has got underway.