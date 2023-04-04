KT Tunstall to play Cork’s Cyprus Avenue in July

AWARD winning, Brit and Grammy nominated singer/ songwriter KT Tunstall will bring her latest Irish tour to the stage of Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on Tuesday, July 18.

Tunstall burst onto the music scene in 2004 following the release of her multi-platinum selling debut album ‘Eye to the Telescope’, which spawned the global hits ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’ and ‘Suddenly I See’.

These songs established Tunstall as a captivating, must-see performer, as well as a songwriter with a singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

In the recent years Tunstall has expanded her musical styles, focussing on a trilogy of albums, each one zeroing in on a single concept.

She describes the 2016 album KIN as a soul album, 2018’s WAX as a body album and her latest offering NUT as a minds record, inspired by her loves of percussive West African grooves as a metaphor for the learning patterns of the mind.

“The reason I pursued music was because I had to avoid a repetitive job. I need to feel a constant sense of exploration in life. I’ve realized you can easily fall into repetition even in this job,” said Tunstall.

“And so for NUT, I was like, ‘let’s push into something new.’ What’s always most important is making an exciting, meaningful record that I love, and to have fun while I’m doing it,” she added.

Tickets for KT Tunstall from www.cyprusavenue.ie priced at €30 (plus booking fee).