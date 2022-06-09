Jam-packed summer season at the Cork Opera House

THE Cork Opera House has announced details of its first full season of events in the wake of the pandemic, with a spectacular summers line-up of almost 50 events between now and September.

As the iconic Cork venue emerges from two-years of enforced rescheduling and cancellations, Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson could not hide her delight at the fact that it was now ‘getting back to business’.

“We are so excited to announce this programme, which has been two-years in the making. The programme includes some shows we were hoping to present in 2020 while others are completely fresh new projects born during the quiet of the pandemic,” said Ms Gleeson

“We are relieved and honoured to be in a position to bring you a selection of the finest arts and entertainment you’ll see in the city this summer,” she added.

As in previous year the program contains an eclectic mix of events across a variety of genres, with something to suit all ages and tastes.

Music features prominently across the line -up, with a home-grown and international stars set to grace the Opera House stage, beginning on Thursday June 23 when Sharon Van Etten brings her ‘Darkness Fades Tour’ to the venue under the umbrella of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

US singer Belinda Carlisle will roll back the years with her ‘Decades’ show, with gigs by tribute band Mack Fleetwood, country star Nathan Carter, veteran singer/songwriter Leo Sayer, influential rock band 10cc, Waterford’s finest Gilbert O’Sullivan and a night in the company of Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan also penned in.

The Cork Proms will make a welcome return with a trio of dhows dedicated to Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles respectively.

Classical music, opera and drama also feature prominently throughout the season, including performances of John Scott’s dance opera ‘The Wanderer’; John McCarthy’s ‘The Whale’; the Irish National Opera’s spectacular Summer Gala; John O’Brien and Éadoin O’Donoghue’s new opera ‘Morrigan’ and ‘The First Child’, the conclusion of Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh’s uniquely dark operatic trilogy.

Comedians Jason Manford, Jack Dee, Alan Carr and cork’s own Ross Browne will bring their stand-up shows to the venue, with the hilarious ‘Copper Face Jacks – The Musical also set to enjoy a run.

Much to the delight of traditional theatre goers the Opera House Christmas panto will also make a welcome return, with tickets for ‘Sleeping Beauty’ going on sale next month.

For more about the summer season programme and ticket information visit www.corkoperahouse.ie.