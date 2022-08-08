Indie is back in ’Town

31/7/22 - Hollie Coleman, Killian Cooper, Rory Minhane, Kelly Dorney, Paul Sherlock and Sophie Caughlan from Togher on the final day of Indiependence 2022 in Mitchelstown; Cork. Photo: Kieran Frost

AFTER a two-year Covid enforced hiatus, festival fever once again returned to Mitchelstown last weekend with the eagerly anticipated return of the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival.

Once again the North Cork town was buzzing with excitement as thousands of music fans from across the country and farther afield descended on Deer Farm Park to soak up the unique atmosphere of what has grown to become one of the country’s top festivals.

Even the predictably unpredictable Irish summer weather could not dampen the spirits of revellers as they began arriving at the venue in their droves on Friday evening, all anticipating what promised to be a weekend of music and pure unadulterated fun.

Organisers of the festival had gone to great pains to ensure the success of the event, which has in the past attracted top Irish and international acts to play on its stages.

Friday’s line-up included sets from Aimée, Pa Sheehy, Lyra and Dadi Freyr before British drum and bass band Rudimental brought the day’s proceedings on the main stage to a rousing conclusion.

Saturday saw acts including The Academic, Wild Youth and Róisín O entertain the crowds prior to rockers Bastille topping off the day on their return to Indie with a blistering set on the mains stage.

The final day of Indie saw Becky Hill, fresh from her performance at Wembley earlier in the day ahead of the Euro 2022 women’s final, join acts including Declan McKenna, Le Boom, Lea Heart and Pastiche on the line-up.

The day drew to a spectacular close with a set by arguably the most anticipated act of the weekend as Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) who held the adoring crowd in the palm of his hand with a selection of his greatest hits and new tracks.

Indiependence founder and co-organiser, Mitchelstown man Shane Dunne, said the atmosphere around the town and the festival over the course of the weekend was amazing.

“It was our first Indie since 2019 and it was like we had never been away. We had around 12,000 people on site with us over the weekend and it was one of the most successful festivals ever.

“A huge thanks to everyone working here who made it a safe weekend for all, we can’t praise them enough, and massive thanks to all the artists and fans who make Indie what it is. We will see you all next year,” he added.