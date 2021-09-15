In search of our heritage heroes

Last Sunday week the community of Glenville commemorated the 175th anniversary of An Gorta Mór at Doonpeter Cemetery. Those speaking at the event included the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan and Heritage Council Chief Executive Officer Virginia Teehan.

For the sixteenth time since its inception, Culture Night takes place this year on Friday 17 September 2021. Culture Night, which is coordinated nationally by the Arts Council, is a moment for everyone in Ireland to celebrate all that makes up the richness and diversity of our culture, connecting people to cultural activities locally and nationally and opening up pathways to ongoing engagement.

It is a night that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts and seeks to actively promote the belief that this rich and varied culture is alive, treasured and nurtured in people’s lives, today and every day.

On Culture Night, doors are opened late and special and unique events are taking place, in towns and villages across County Cork and with thanks to the support of the Arts Council and Cork County Council, all activities are free of charge to the public. For full details of events in the county, featuring over 75 events and counting, visit www.culturenightcorkcounty.ie/.

Considerable effort goes in to the organising of even the most simplistic of events as many individuals and groups throughout the county can attest to. Without these people our well-being would be all the poorer – it is these enthusiastic people at the local level that can inspire a nation. With Heritage Week 2021 just behind us, the call is now out to find this year’s ‘Heritage Hero’.

Every year, the Heritage Council seeks nominations for an individual or a group of people who have worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage and the public is now invited to nominate the person or group that they feel is most deserving of the award by completing the Heritage Hero Nomination Form, available via www.heritagecouncil.ie or alternatively on the heritage news section of www.corkcoco.ie.

Speaking about the call for nominations, CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: “Heritage Heroes are special people who have made a significant contribution to maintaining and promoting our heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or our intangible heritage, which comprises everything from traditional skills to language and sport.” The Heritage Hero 2021 will be announced at the National Heritage Awards in October 2021 and the closing date for submitting nominations is 12 noon on Monday 20th September.

The hard road to the truce

There are no shortage of heritage heroes in county Cork, both in present and in past senses. One hundred years ago we are aware of the many men and women who stood up to be counted in the quest for Ireland’s Independence and it is important that we remember our past heroes today. In the coming days, on Saturday 25th September, there is an exciting conference taking place titled ‘The Hard Road to the Truce – History Seminar’. The conference will focus on some of the happenings that led to the Truce and the focusing of international attention on Britain’s actions in Ireland.

Speakers and topics at the event will include Liz Gillis on The Burning of the Customs House, Dublin; Dr. Tomas Mac Conmara on The Scariff Martyrs, Clare; Tom O’Neill on The Massacre at Clonmult, Cork and Tom Toomey on The Dance and Shootings at Caherguillamore, Limerick. For more information visit the Knocklong History Facebook page.

GAA History podcast

While the Liam MacCarthy Cup rests with Limerick at the moment, it is the county of Cork that has the claim to the name on the cup itself – Liam MacCarthy having been born in London – his parents having emigrated there from Ballygarvan in County Cork in the 19th century. There is a strong tradition of both hurling and football in the county of Cork with 259 clubs presently in existence, each with its own fascinating history as set out in a recent podcast by Cork County Council’s Local Studies Section.

The podcast examines the role that the Local Studies Library has played in assisting the writing of many Cork GAA clubs’ histories, especially around the centenary year of 1984. The Local Studies Collections have been an invaluable source of information for GAA historians and the Library’s Collection contains many of these club histories, all painstakingly compiled from newspaper reports, both in microfilm and bound form. Cork GAA, A History 1886-1986 by former County Chairman, Jim Cronin, and other GAA reference books also enabled the club historian to retrieve the history of their club, decade by decade.

To hear the podcast, read by Kieran Wyse, visit https://www.corkcoco.ie/en/library-online/library-podcasts.

OUTDOOR SPACES

Being outdoors and getting out and about is a very important part of heritage, not only with regard to our sporting heritage and playing with a local club or team, but also with regard to community gardens, allotments and other outdoor spaces. With regard to such spaces there has been some very good news with regard to funding.

In recent days, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced €810,000 in funding to support 25 projects under the 2021 CLÁR Programme across the country. The funding will support local groups in developing community and sensory gardens, outdoor spaces and allotments, with communities receiving funding for the likes of raised flower beds, wildflower gardens, sensory planting, polytunnels, outdoor equipment, picnic tables and shelters.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The projects receiving funding will help to channel the real sense of pride that people in rural Ireland have in their localities and their environment. Funding for such community-led projects is at the very core of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in ‘Our Rural Future’. The funding will go a long way in terms of assisting our Community Groups, TidyTowns and Development Associations in making their localities more vibrant places to live and raise a family.

“This funding will lead to the creation of community spaces where people can come together and meet their families and friends. The initiative is also key in realising our desire to build an even more environmentally responsible society. As Minister, I am delighted to support these 25 projects and I look forward to visiting many of them in the future.”

Under the allocations two projects in the county of Cork are in receipt of funding: a grant of €44,179 for a sensory garden in Durrus in West Cork and a grant of €49,999.50 for Knocknagree Community Development Group in North Cork in respect of a sensory garden in Fairfield as well as a covered area in a paved circle to facilitate outdoor events/activity in the park.