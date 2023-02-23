Hugh Cornwall to play solo acoustic gig Live at St Luke’s

THE former frontman of punk legends The Stranglers, Hugh Cornwell will play a solo acoustic gig ‘Like at St Luke’s in Cork city on Saturday, April 15.

The gig is one leg of a four-date Irish tour by the singer/songwriter, who penned some of The Stranglers best know tracks including ‘Golden Brown’, ‘No More Heroes’, ‘Always the Sun’, ‘Nice ‘n’ Sleazy’ and ‘Peaches’.

Fans can expect a typically storming set of Cornwall’s solo tracks, including numbers from his latest album ‘Minster’ and iconic Stranglers classic sung and played by the great man himself.

Tickets for the gig from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €25 (plus booking fee).