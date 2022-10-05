How many sleeps until the Macroom bypass is traffic ready?

The Macroom N22 bypass looks like its ready for cars to hit the tar!

THERE’s a sense of giddy excitement around Macroom and the surrounding hinterland as we count the days until the bypass is ready for traffic.

There’s a sense that we could be seeing cars hitting the newly laid tar on the Macroom element of the road by the end of this month and before Christmas, certainly.

The latest pictures to emerge from local camera sleuths show that the road has been marked and is looking resplendent if rather empty due to the lack of traffic. Our enquiries into the issue were put into abeyance by a brief but nasty encounter with the dreaded Covid virus but normal service has resumed so I will keep you posted.

On a bypass related issue, I received an email this week informing me that there was a competition starting this week: To get two public art works, mandated under the Per Cent for Art scheme, on the bypass, one near Macroom and the other near Baile Mhúirne.

There was supposed to be an online public consultation on Wednesday, October 5, the day after I got that email and the period to express an interest is closing on October 23.

It seems like a hurried process, to say the least of it, and the question that it prompts me to ask is what is the hurry to install these pieces of art?

Is it a normal thing that the competition for two public art commissions for €30,000 each has a closing date within three weeks of opening?