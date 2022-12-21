Cork

Host of local talent feature in new Millstreet Collection CD

John O'Sullivan, St. John's GAA features in the CD A Millstreet Collection Volume 2. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

John O'Sullivan, St. John's GAA features in the CD A Millstreet Collection Volume 2. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Musicians and singers from Millstreet and beyond are featured on a new CD titled “A Millstreet Collection Volume 2” released for Christmas in support of the Guide Dogs Association.

As the title suggests, the CD has a very strong Millstreet theme, with some of the locality’s most talented performers and friends involved – in a compilation sure to make a lovely present for Millstreet natives and music fans.

