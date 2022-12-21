Host of local talent feature in new Millstreet Collection CD

Musicians and singers from Millstreet and beyond are featured on a new CD titled “A Millstreet Collection Volume 2” released for Christmas in support of the Guide Dogs Association.
As the title suggests, the CD has a very strong Millstreet theme, with some of the locality’s most talented performers and friends involved – in a compilation sure to make a lovely present for Millstreet natives and music fans.
Music and song connects people in different ways, so the idea of the CD was born, the collection is the hard work of a local man, Paddy Murphy from Tullig, who undertook the project and oversaw the production. All featured songs hold a connection to Millstreet, either by their lyrics or through the artists involved.
The result is a varied collection of traditional Irish music, ballads, and toe-tapping tunes with 30 tracks featured. Paddy has kindly offered all sale proceeds to benefit the Irish Guide Dogs.
the perfect Christmas stocking filler for fans of music and song.
Featured on the CD are Annmarie O’Riordan, Sheilagh Jessica Gilbourne, Seán Ó Sé, Anna and Maggie Moynihan, Aubane Scór Group, Muireann Vaughan, Margaret Houlihan, Dick Dineen, Darragh Twomey, Sr. Peter, Hannah Barrett Crowley, Katie O’Sullivan, Barry Fraser, John O’Sullivan, Jerry Cavanagh, Nora O’Connell, Michael O’Riordan, Peter Moynihan, Con Houihan, Ted McCarthy, Elizabeth Doody, Diarmuid Cronin, Denny Murphy, Joan Cremin and the Millstreet Pipe Band.
The CD costs €10, available for sale locally in Herlihy’s Centra, West End; Colemans Centra and Super Valu with thanks extended to the local Millstreet shops for supporting its sale.