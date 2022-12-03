History of Duhallow explored in David Heffernan’s new book

Author David Heffernan from Boherbue with Colin Rynne of the UCC Department of Archaeology, who launched David's new Book 'Early Modern Duhallow, c. 1534-1641: The Crisis, Decline and Fall of Irish Lordship' at Knturk Library last week.

Ann and Louis McCarthy from Boherbue pictured at the launch of David Heffernan's new Book ' Early Modern Duhallow, c. 1534-1641: The Crisis, Decline and Fall of Irish Lordship' in Kanturk Library

Author David Heffernan pictured with his parents Mary and Joe and his brothers Joseph and Colin at the launch of his Book ' Early Modern Duhallow, c. 1534-1641: The Crisis, Decline and Fall of Irish Lordship'

Mary Corbett, Kanturk, Sheila O' Sullivan, Newmarket and Mossie Angland, Newmarket pictured with Author David Heffernan at the launch of his new Book in Kanturk Library

Kanturk Library Staff member Barbara Beaton welcoming David Heffernan who launched his new Book at the Library, and Colin Rynne of the UCC Department of Archaeology who launched the Book.

‘Early Modern Duhallow, c. 1534-1641: The Crisis, Decline and Fall of Irish Lordship’ which was penned by Boherbue native David Heffernan was launched at Kanturk Library last week by Colin Rynne of the Department of Archaeology at University College Cork.

The book is a study of early modern Duhallow from the early sixteenth century through to the mid-seventeenth century. It charts how the region was dominated by Irish lords and landholders at the start of the period, of which the four principal lordships were the MacDonogh-MacCarthys, the McAuliffes, the O’Keeffes and the O’Callaghans.

It then moves on to explore how these lordships entered a process of gradual decline as the English crown government expanded across Ireland in the second half of the sixteenth century and into the seventeenth century.

By the mid-seventeenth century owing to land confiscations following rebellions and financial decline amongst the Irish lords, most of the land in the barony had been transferred into the hands of new English landholders like Richard Aldworth, Philip Percival and Richard Boyle, first earl of Cork.

David Heffernan is the author of several other books on the history of early modern Ireland which have been published with the Irish Manuscripts Commission, Four Courts Press and Manchester University Press. He acquired his doctorate from University College Cork in 2013 and has taught at University College Cork, Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Galway. In the coming years he will be publishing further source material and studies relating to the history of early modern Munster, much of which will be of interest to local historians of County Cork and those tracing their ancestors from four centuries ago in the region.

Speaking to The Corkman, David said that writing his latest book was particularly interesting because he is a native of Duhallow.

“I’ve researched and written quite a bit about other parts of the country, but this had a particular resonance when I know the terrain involved. For instance, one of the things which stood out while I was researching it was how much the main settlement sites in Duhallow (Kanturk, Newmarket, Banteer, etc), have remained centres of settlement from the late medieval period right through to the present day.”

“Also, while there are a lot of studies of Duhallow for the period post 1700 and in particular for the twentieth century, there is a general lack of studies of the area for the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, so I felt it would be interesting to explore the history of Duhallow and how it was transformed by the period of conquest and colonisation, c. 1534-1641” David explained.

From a young age, David Heffernan was fascinated by history.

“Yes, this is what I’ve always been interested in and luckily, as a discipline it combines research and writing. Definitely, the research element is very rewarding. I primarily like to examine topics that very little is known about, but where there is a good amount of primary source material available to piece together the history of the time and place.”

“A lot of this particular book, for instance, is based on original manuscript material in the State Papers Ireland and a wide range of other manuscript material in the National Archives, National Library of Ireland and Royal Irish Academy. History is effectively all detective work to my mind, so there’s nothing better than discovering sources which shed light onto events 400 years ago” David said.

‘Early Modern Duhallow, c. 1534-1641: The Crisis, Decline and Fall of Irish Lordship’ is certainly a historical gem and would make a wonderful Christmas gift for both locals and North Cork people all over the world.