High jinx at Cork’s Fred Zeppelins in the company of acclaimed punk poets

CRITICALLY acclaimed Irish punk poet and singer/songwriter Jinx Lennon will bring his acid-tonged wit and keen observations on the good, bad and downright ugly of modern day living to Cork’s Fred Zeppelins on Friday, May 5.

The, part of Lennon’s Irish tour promoting his new album ‘Walk Lightly When the Jug is Full’, will also feature support from Cork punk poet Wasps vrs Humans (aka Carl Plover) who will be releasing his latest EP ‘Hit’ at the end of May.

Jinx Lennon sings songs about the time we live in Ireland, social issues and the continuing struggle to, in his own words, “retain sanity and integrity in the 21st century”.

“The show aims to be an uplifting experience for the audience because it’s honest, sometimes scary, funny and personal,” said Lennon.

During his set Lennon switches from sample beats to acoustic guitar, bass and bass drum during the set and has a tape machine dialogue going on between songs that “acts as a barrier to getting the big EGO onstage”.

Lennon’s thirteenth album and the first album to feature instrumentals, ‘Walk Lightly When the Jug is Full’ is a full-on assault course through the world of open-tuned guitar with punk folk attitude, featuring lyrics that address issues including teenage pregnancies, police brutality and noisy terraced house living.

He has been writing and recording poetry and music since 1980, has performed live shows across Ireland, Europe and North America and supported acts including The Fall and John Cooper Clarke.

Known for his energetic and uncompromising live performances, Wasps vrs Humans has shared stages with such lyrical luminaries as Cooper Clarke, Christy Moore, Scroobius Pip, Whipping Boy and the The Fall.

His sets incorporate drums, spoken word and beats as he rants about an eclectic mix of topics ranging from celebrity culture to cheap meat to inner city violence.

In addition to publishing two novels and a poetry collection, Wasps vrs Humans is also one half of acclaimed comedy duo The Princess and the Punk.

Tickets for Jinx Lennon and Wasps vrs Humans at Fred Zeppelins from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €15.