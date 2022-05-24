Headline concerts announced for Mallow Arts Festival

WITH the Mallow Arts Festival set to make a welcome return to the town this summer, organisers of the popular event have unveiled details of two headline concerts takings place under its banner.

Organised by the Mallow Arts Collective, the festival will stage a number of musical, artistic and cultural events at venues across the town from July 20-24.

Since its inception the festival has earned a reputation for bringing some of the top names on the Irish music scene to play in Mallow.

The 2022 edition is set to continue in the sane vein, with ‘A Woman’s Heart’ singer Eleanor McAvoy set to open up the festival with a gig at the Hibernian Hotel on Wednesday, July 20.

She will perform a selection of tracks from her 16 albums, including her latest released ‘Gimme Some Wine’, Written and recorded during lockdown, the album includes the singles ‘Scarlet Angels’ and ‘Almost Beautiful’.

Heralded as one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters by Christy Moore, Johnny Duhan will bring the curtain down on the festival with a gig at the Hibernian Hotel on Sunday, July 24.

Duhan has recorded nine albums and his songs, including the classic ‘The Voyage’, have been covered by artists including Moore, The Dubliners and Dolores Keane.

Tickets for Eleanor McAvoy and Johnny Duhan, priced at €25 and €15 respectively are available at www.eventbrite.ie.

Early booking is advised as both gigs are expected to sell out quickly.