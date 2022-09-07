Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.9°C Dublin

Great night for air ambulance

Covid-postponed dance in aid of air ambulance gets underway in Newmarket

Mary Curtin, Charleville, Michael O' Shea, Coachford, John and Mary Murphy, Newtown, supported the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Expand
Margaret and John Murphy, Rathmore, enjoying the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket. Expand
Marian and Tom Barrett, Laharn, enjoying the Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket. Expand
Annmarie O' Riordan with her husband Anthony Holmes on stage at the fundraising dance for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Newmarket last Friday night. Expand
Dan Corcoran, Cork and Eileen Morey, Dromcollogher, supported the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket. Expand
Donie Lucey, Base Manager and Community Fundraiser at Irish Community Air Ambulance with John Joe Herlihy, who organised the fundraising dance in Newmarket and Thomas O' Mahony. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand
Ita and Willie Fitzgerald, Cullen, were at the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket. Expand
Betty O' Sullivan, Ballydesmond, Nora McLoughlin, Kiskeam, and Theresa Sheahan, Glash, were at the Irish Air Ambulance Dance in Newmarket. Expand
John and Eileen Bailey, Banteer and Kathleen and Martin Dennehy, Rathcoole, pictured at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket. Expand
Denis and Mary O' Connor from Boherbue enjoying the music and dancing at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket. Expand

Close

Mary Curtin, Charleville, Michael O' Shea, Coachford, John and Mary Murphy, Newtown, supported the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Mary Curtin, Charleville, Michael O' Shea, Coachford, John and Mary Murphy, Newtown, supported the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Margaret and John Murphy, Rathmore, enjoying the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket.

Margaret and John Murphy, Rathmore, enjoying the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket.

Marian and Tom Barrett, Laharn, enjoying the Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

Marian and Tom Barrett, Laharn, enjoying the Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

Annmarie O' Riordan with her husband Anthony Holmes on stage at the fundraising dance for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Newmarket last Friday night.

Annmarie O' Riordan with her husband Anthony Holmes on stage at the fundraising dance for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Newmarket last Friday night.

Dan Corcoran, Cork and Eileen Morey, Dromcollogher, supported the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket.

Dan Corcoran, Cork and Eileen Morey, Dromcollogher, supported the fundraising dance for the Irish Air Ambulance in Newmarket.

Donie Lucey, Base Manager and Community Fundraiser at Irish Community Air Ambulance with John Joe Herlihy, who organised the fundraising dance in Newmarket and Thomas O' Mahony. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Donie Lucey, Base Manager and Community Fundraiser at Irish Community Air Ambulance with John Joe Herlihy, who organised the fundraising dance in Newmarket and Thomas O' Mahony. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Ita and Willie Fitzgerald, Cullen, were at the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Ita and Willie Fitzgerald, Cullen, were at the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Betty O' Sullivan, Ballydesmond, Nora McLoughlin, Kiskeam, and Theresa Sheahan, Glash, were at the Irish Air Ambulance Dance in Newmarket.

Betty O' Sullivan, Ballydesmond, Nora McLoughlin, Kiskeam, and Theresa Sheahan, Glash, were at the Irish Air Ambulance Dance in Newmarket.

John and Eileen Bailey, Banteer and Kathleen and Martin Dennehy, Rathcoole, pictured at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

John and Eileen Bailey, Banteer and Kathleen and Martin Dennehy, Rathcoole, pictured at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

Denis and Mary O' Connor from Boherbue enjoying the music and dancing at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

Denis and Mary O' Connor from Boherbue enjoying the music and dancing at the Irish Air Ambulance fundraiser in Newmarket.

/

Mary Curtin, Charleville, Michael O' Shea, Coachford, John and Mary Murphy, Newtown, supported the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

corkman

Sheila Fitzgerald

With Covid 19 grounded for the time being at least, John Joe Herlihy was finally cleared for take off and was able to host his postponed fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance last Friday night at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

The large audience in attendance was testament to the high value the public place on the Air Ambulance Service and while the entrance fee was €10, John Joe reported that many punters gave well in excess of that amount.

While the final figure raised has yet to be determined due to late donations coming in, at the time of going to press the fund had reached €2,500.

Donie Lucey, Community Fundraiser and Base Manager at Rathcoole addressed the audience on the night saying that events such as these are a lifeline for the Air Ambulance and Rapid Response Vehicle Services, bringing hope and help to people when time is a critical factor.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

“We are on call for communities across the country, travelling across Munster in just 25 minutes, with each call out costing €3,500. There is growing support for the Service but unfortunately it is very expensive to run when you factor in the ever increasing cost of fuel. The Paramedics are Members of the National Ambulance Service and are experts in their field.

“In 2021, the Air Ambulance was called to 512 cases in 14 Counties and the Rapid Response Cars which are manned by volunteer Doctors attended 809 incidents. The helicopter can reach 300kph, Cork is the busiest County with 37% off all call outs, followed by Kerry at 22% and Clare and Tipperary now 10% each, Waterford at 8% Limerick at 6% & Wexford at 4%,” Donie explained, adding that it was great to see people out enjoying the music and dancing while simultaneously supporting the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service.

Privacy