Great night for air ambulance

Ita and Willie Fitzgerald, Cullen, were at the fundraising dance for Irish Air Ambulance at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

Donie Lucey, Base Manager and Community Fundraiser at Irish Community Air Ambulance with John Joe Herlihy, who organised the fundraising dance in Newmarket and Thomas O' Mahony. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Annmarie O' Riordan with her husband Anthony Holmes on stage at the fundraising dance for the Irish Community Air Ambulance in Newmarket last Friday night.

With Covid 19 grounded for the time being at least, John Joe Herlihy was finally cleared for take off and was able to host his postponed fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance last Friday night at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket.

The large audience in attendance was testament to the high value the public place on the Air Ambulance Service and while the entrance fee was €10, John Joe reported that many punters gave well in excess of that amount.

While the final figure raised has yet to be determined due to late donations coming in, at the time of going to press the fund had reached €2,500.

Donie Lucey, Community Fundraiser and Base Manager at Rathcoole addressed the audience on the night saying that events such as these are a lifeline for the Air Ambulance and Rapid Response Vehicle Services, bringing hope and help to people when time is a critical factor.

“We are on call for communities across the country, travelling across Munster in just 25 minutes, with each call out costing €3,500. There is growing support for the Service but unfortunately it is very expensive to run when you factor in the ever increasing cost of fuel. The Paramedics are Members of the National Ambulance Service and are experts in their field.

“In 2021, the Air Ambulance was called to 512 cases in 14 Counties and the Rapid Response Cars which are manned by volunteer Doctors attended 809 incidents. The helicopter can reach 300kph, Cork is the busiest County with 37% off all call outs, followed by Kerry at 22% and Clare and Tipperary now 10% each, Waterford at 8% Limerick at 6% & Wexford at 4%,” Donie explained, adding that it was great to see people out enjoying the music and dancing while simultaneously supporting the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service.