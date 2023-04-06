Glen Theatre in Banteer to host ‘Separate Beds’ on Easter Sunday

Cast members of Separate Beds performed by Banteer based Glen Theatre Drama Group set to commence on Easter Sunday night. Included are Tadhg Curtin, Diane O'Sullivan, Eileen Houlihan, Ann O'Connor, Maureen O'Brien,Cathy Bailey, Seamus O'Keeffe, Tim Stuart, Gerry O'Callaghan and Tadhg O'Keeffe. Picture John Tarrant

Arthur Marshall played by Tim Stuart and Clare Marshall played by Cathy Bailey in a scene from 'Seperate Beds' performed by the Banteer Drama Group. Picture John Tarrant

THE Banteer Drama Group are looking forward to their Spring production with an adaption of the hilarious comedy ‘Separate Beds’ in the Glen Theatre commencing on Easter Sunday night.

Written by Sam Cree, the hosting is sure to be a crowd pleaser at the popular Glen Theatre.

The action of the play takes place in the lounge of the home of Arthur Marshall. A comedy in which, the night before the wedding of the only daughter of the Marshall house, her mother arrives back after an absence of three years, with some unexpected results and twists.

For more than 30 years the Glen Theatre has earned a well deserved reputation for producing high quality drama and excellent entertainment, the current offering is no exception and sure to generate terrific interest.

Directed by Tadgh O’Keeffe, ‘Separate Beds’ will have patrons laughing in their seats throughout the night.

Cast members include familiar faces and a few newcomers, the cast features Arthur Marshall – Tim Stuart, Judy Marshall –Diane O’Sullivan, Ivy – Ann O’Connor, Alan Rea – Tadhg Curtin, Sarah Rea – Maureen O’Brien/Marie Burke; Rev. O’Flynn-Seamus O’Keeffe; Andy Crawford – Tadhg O’Keeffe; Claire Marshall – Cathy Bailey, Madge Joyle – Eileen Houlihan and musician Gerry O’Callaghan.

The Show opens on Easter Sunday night followed by a performance on Easter Monday at 8pm nightly. Pre-booking is advisable ahead of the holiday weekend.