Gerry Quigley & The Mystic Blues Band to return to St George’s for an evening of spine-tinging blues and rock

Gerry Quigley & the Mystic Blues Band will be one of the acts playing on the return of the Church Blues Club to St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre on Friday, September 9.

THE Church Blues Club will return to its spiritual home at St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown on Friday September 9 featuring an exciting trio of top quality acts.

Established earlier this year, Ireland’s newest blues club held its first gig in June featuring sets by Gerry Quigley & the Mystic Blues Band and singer/songwriter Siobhan O’Brien.

The first act to take to the for the clubs second outing will be Cork folk& blues singer/songwriter Louis Butler, a regular feature on the vibrant local live music scene.

No stranger to hard rock, blues and prog rock, Butler’s unique style blends complex guitar and vocal compositions with traditional folk, indie and bluegrass earning him comparisons to Nick Drake, Tony Rice, Richard Thompson and Irish & Wine.

Next up, Gerry Quigley & The Mystic Blues Band will return to St George’s fresh from playing three headline gigs in Monaghan the previous weekend.

From jaw-dropping performances at the Perth Concert Hall in Western Australia to playing in front of captivated audiences at the Great British Rock and Blues Festival or simply playing the floors of his favourite pubs, Quigley is a true master of his profession.

With Quigley and his band no two shows are never the same show just how versatile they are, with the audience at St George’s in line for another signature set of spine-tingling blues and rock originals.

The final artist to take to the stage of St George’s will singer/songwriter Kevin Quigley, another regular performer at venues across Cork city and county.

With a keen desire to make his music as varied as possible, Quigley has developed his own unique sound and has a dedicated following through his years of gigging around Ireland and Europe.

His original songs hold recurring themes of love, hope, desire and struggle creating tales of the human heart in conflict with itself.

Tickets for the ‘bring your own bottle’ gig are available from www.eventbrite.ie , priced at just €15.

For more information about the blues club and its origins visit www.thechurchbluesclub.com.