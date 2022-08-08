Gerry McAvoy and his Band of Friends set to rekindle Rory Gallagher’s spark at Cork gig

Gerry McAvoy (second left) and his Band of Friends.

THE musical legacy of the late, great, Rory Gallagher will be celebrated at a special gig taking place the Oliver Plunkett in Cork featuring one of his closest musical collaborators.

Gerry McAvoy will bring his Band of Friends to the city venue on Friday, September 2 for what promises to be an unforgettable night of good old-fashioned blues inspired rock and roll.

Belfast-born Gerry McAvoy cut his musical teeth alongside drummer Brendan O’Neill during the 1960s with the band Deep Joy, initially playing rhythm guitar before switching to bass.

After supporting Rory Gallagher’s first outfit Taste on several occasions, Deep Joy broke up in 1970 and McAvoy began touring with Gallagher when he embarked on his solo career.

The pair recorded 10 albums together during a prolific period in the 1970’s the seventies, including Gallagher’s legendary two live albums two live albums, ‘Live in Europe’ and ‘Irish Tour ‘74’.

McAvoy was the mainstay of Gallagher’s live band for two decades as it went through several changes, including working with a variety of drummers including Brendan O’Neill.

He subsequently played and toured with Nine Below Zero, one of Britain’s most acclaimed rhythm and blues outfits for more than a decade, before forming Band of Friends in 2002 with Brendan O’Neill and guitarist Paul Rose and Jim Fitzpatrick.

In 2005 McAvoy published his acclaimed biography ‘Riding Shotgun: 35 Years on the Road with Rory Gallagher and Nine Below Zero’.

Band of Friends has received huge acclaim from music critics with Lust for Life magazine saying their gigs ‘really have the atmosphere of a Rory concert’ and Blues Focus saying ‘sparks fly from the first note, the Bands of Friends is pure cracker.’

Tickets for Gerry McAvoy’s Band of Friends are available from www.ticketmaster.ie priced at €25 (including booking fee).