George Ezra and Olly Murs lined up to play summer 2023 Cork gigs

TICKETS will go on sale next week for a pair of spectacular gigs that will see two of the biggest names on the global music circuit make a welcome return to Cork next summer.

Having sold out the venue in 2019, Brit award winning singer/songwriter George Ezra will play Cork’s Musgrave Park on Sunday, June 11.

With his shows at Dublin’s 3Arena and Killarney’s Gleneagle INEC Area next March already sold out, the multi-platinum selling artist has added the extra Irish date due to what concert promoter MCD said was ‘phenomenal demand’.

The announcement comes of the back of the recent release of Ezra’s third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’, which has received huge critical acclaim, The Guardian describing as “another insatiable earworm”.

The album follows on from his two previous blockbuster LPs ‘Wanted on Voyage’ (2014) and ‘Staying at Tamara’s’ (2018) both of which topped UK album charts as well as being huge global hits.

Ezra has enjoyed immense global success on the singles charts with sings including ‘Budapest’, ‘Blame It On Me’ and ‘Paradise’.

However, it was the single ‘Shotgun’, taken from ‘Staying at Tamara’s’, that earned him his first number one and saw him scoop the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.

Tickets for George Ezra at Musgrave Park, priced at €59.90 will go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 9 from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Meanwhile, having already graced the stage of the annual Live at the Marquee festival on a number of previous occasions, X-Factor chart-topper Olly Murs has been unveiled as the first act to play next years edition of the musical extravaganza.

Murs, who is set to release his seventh studio album ‘Marry Me’, his first since 2018’s ‘You Know I Know’, will play the Marquee on Friday, June 9, with a second show in Belfast penned in for the following night.

Olly Murs big break came in 2009, when despite only finishing runner-up the sixth series of the X-Factor, he was snapped up by RCA Records and Sony Music in the UK and Columbia Records in the US.

Following the release of his 2010 self-titled debut album, Murs has gone on to achieve phenomenal global success with six multi-platinum selling albums, four number one singles, six million Spotify listeners, 800 million YouTube views and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Tickets for Olly Murs Live at the Marquee 2023 will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 3 at www.ticketmaster.ie.