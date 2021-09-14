Gate Cinema unveils details of its autumn season of celluloid events

FROM classical music to rock to ballet and art screenings, the Gate Cinema in Mallow is set to host a spectacular line up of ‘Event Cinema’ over the autumn season.

Having already kicked off with Andre Rieu’s spectacular ‘Together Again’ concert, the schedule will continue on Tuesday, September 21 with Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ from the Sydney Harbour water stage.

Set the backdrop of a nine-metre high, 3.5 tonne chandelier and featuring timeless romantic arias, lively choreography, beautiful costumes and spectacular fireworks the event is a must for opera buffs.

The tone will shift dramatically on September 23 & 24, when the Gate will screen the legendary 1996 Oasis Knebworth concerts, when the band was at the pinnacle of their success.

A landmark gathering for a generation, the iconic concert features a set-lists of stone-cold classics including ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t’ Look Back in Anger’.

The following month the Gate will screen Cliff Richard’s ‘Great 80 Tour’ live from London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, October 31.

It will see the ‘Peter Pan of Pop’ perform a selection of his ‘Greatest Hits’ live with the energy and passion that has been a hallmark of a career that has spanned more than six-decades.

The Gate Cinemas acclaimed ‘Exhibition on Screen’ series will return for its ninth season on Tuesday, October 12 with ‘Raphael Revealed’, marking the 500th anniversary of the renowned Renaissance artists death.

Featuring more than 200 of his works brought together for the first time in Rome, award-winning director Phil Grabsky will show why Raphael is considered one of the all-time greats.

This will be followed on November 30 by ‘The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gaugain’.

More events will be announced over the coming weeks,

The Gate Cinemas have implemented a number of measures customers have a safe and enjoyable visit, with capacity limits in place until October 22.

Therefore, pre-booking at www.gatecinemas.ie is advised to avoid disappointment.