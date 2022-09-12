Four of the best from Pat Kinavane at the Everyman Palace

CELEBRATED Cork actor/playwright Pat Kinevane will this month return to the Everyman Palace Theatre for four consecutive nights with four different critically acclaimed plays.

Commissioned by the Fishamble Theatre Company and written & performed by Kinevane, the plays have been performed at more than 60 venues across Ireland and have won multiple prestigious Irish and international awards.

The series will get underway on Monday, September 26 with ‘Forgotten’, a captivating portrayal of four elderly characters living in retirement homes around Ireland in which Kinevane’s haunting performance brings to life these sometimes forgotten voices of society.

The following night Kinevane will perform ‘Silent’, a touching and challenging story of homeless McGoldrig, who once had splendid things. But he has lost it all - including his mind and now dives into the wonderful wounds of his past through the romantic world of Rudolph Valentino.

A brave, bleak but beautiful production, which won Fishamble and Kinevane a 2016 Olivier Award, it dares audiences to laugh at despair and gasp at redemption.

On Wednesday , September 28 ‘Underneath’ a blackly comic, rich and vivid tale of a life lived in secret asks is beauty really only skin deep and does Ugliness hide somewhere deeper?

A testament to the people who live on the fringes, under the nose of everyday life, the play explores the surface and what lies underneath.

‘Before’, Kinavane’s play set in Cleary’s of Dublin, on the very day the iconic department store shuts for good, will round up the series on Thursday, September 29.

Its central character Pontius is trying to choose a gift for his estranged daughter, whom he hasn’t seen for almost 20-years. This father’s journey is both beautiful and strange, from the isolation of his Midlands home to the madness of O’Connell Street.

Tickets, priced at €27 per night with bundle rates also available, from www.everymancork.com.