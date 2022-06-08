Flash Harry set to bring their kind of magic to the Cork Opera House

The death of the late, great, Freddie Mercury robbed the global music industry of arguably one of the greatest showmen ever to have graced its stages.

While he may be gone, Mercury’s memory and music live on through the numerous Queen tribute acts that ensure new generations of fans are introduced to his legacy and the music the band created.

One such act is Flash Harry, who have been packing out venues across the world for more than two-decades with their powerful renditions of the classic songs made famous by Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor.

Having sold out previous shows at the venue, Flash Harry will return to the Cork Opera House with their extravagant show on Friday, July 8 for a high-octane night of rocking melodies, instantly recognisable guitar riffs and pure, unadulterated showmanship.

Front man Harry Hamilton looks every inch the image of Mercury, strutting around the stage exuding the kind of arrogance and style that made Freddie one of the best loved rock performers of all time. The bands exhilarating set includes all of the classic Queen tunes ranging from the 1970s when they dominated charts across the world to the recordings they made prior to Mercury’s tragic death.

Tickets for the concert, which is guaranteed to have the audience dancing in the aisles, from the Opera House box office on 021 427 0022 priced from €26 - €29.50.