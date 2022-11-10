Five must see movies from the Cork International Film Festival

Letitia Wright plays the lead role in Aisha, a film which explores the experience of a Nigerian woman as she seeks asylum in Ireland.

Ireland’s longest established and most illustrious film festival gets underway in Cork on Friday with an opening gala showing of a movie about a Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland and begins a hectic ten days of viewing for fans of the silver screen.

We’ve looked at the programme and have selected five movies which you should make it your business to go and see.

Aisha charts the experiences of a young Nigerian woman (outstanding performance by Letitia Wright) as she seeks asylum in Ireland. Caught in limbo for years in the Direct Provision system, Aisha develops an unlikely friendship with kind Conor Healy (Josh O’Connor), a former prisoner now employed in her accommodation centre. Aisha and Conor’s burgeoning friendship soon looks in jeopardy as Aisha’s future in Ireland comes under threat. Frank Berry’s (Michael Inside, I Used to Live Here) beautifully observed and acted drama is immensely moving, a delicate and intimate character study, and a quietly powerful critique on bureaucratic systems which exacerbate the trauma of those seeking refuge.

Aisha will be shown at 17.45pm on Friday, November 11 at the Gate Cinema in Cork.

Ballywalter is a bittersweet comedy drama about an unlikely friendship and the power of humour in difficult times. Featuring strong central performances from Seána Kerslake and Patrick Kielty, this film follows Eileen, a lost soul living with her mother and sister in a backwater Northern Irish town, who earns her living as an unlicensed taxi driver. Her discontent with life is palpable but when she picks up a budding stand-up comedian, an unexpected relationship develops that changes both of their lives.

17:15pm, Friday, November 18 at the Gate Cinema in Cork

Matilda the Musical is a movie for all the family. Matilda Wormwood (impressive newcomer Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (played by Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books, and think up cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

On meeting inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. She dares to take a stand against her parents and head teacher Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson), to fight for what’s right and change her story, with miraculous results. Adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.

13:30pm, Sunday, November 20, at the Everyman Theatre, MacCurtain Street, Cork.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled)

16:30pm, Saturday, November 19, the Everyman Theatre, MacCurtain Street, Cork.

Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Academy Award®-winning director Sam Mendes delivers a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema. Manager Hilary (an outstanding, brave performance by Olivia Colman) and her colleagues (a stellar ensemble cast including Colin Firth and Toby Jones) are sprucing up their seafront picture palace in preparation for a regional premiere of Chariots of Fire. Outside, skinheads are on the rampage as a rising far-right presence seeps into the dilapidated town.

Kind new recruit Stephen (BAFTA-winner Micheal Ward) befriends troubled Hilary, a relationship that both warms and breaks the heart. The film is at once beautifully nostalgic, shining a light on the wonder of cinema, and a surprisingly unflinching look at the realities of mental illness. Empire of Light is a reminder that cinema is a space for collective experience, offering beautiful tales we take away for the rest of our lives.

17:30pm, Sunday, November 20, the Everyman Theatre, MacCurtain Street, Cork.

Further details about other movies and presentations at the festival can be found at its website.