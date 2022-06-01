Filology to play jazz and funk at Ionad gig

IF jazz is your thing, be sure to swing along to Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha next week when four piece outfit Filology will be singing about the Summer being easy and a few more well known numbers from the musicals besides.

The concert, scheduled to take place on June 10, gets underway at 8 pm at the Ballyvourney venue.

According to Liadh Ní Riada, the Culture and Language Officer at the Ionad, Filology play an engaging repertoire that mixes instrumental and vocal tunes. The instrumental tunes are drawn from a mixture of jazz sources, ranging through mainstream, bebop, Latin American, cool, and funky.

The vocal tunes centre around tuneful music from Hollywood musicals of the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.- As with the instrumental numbers, treatments cover a range of styles and moods, from gentle ballads, through love songs, quirky, wordy tunes, and bright, danceable numbers

Filology will perform a set of jazz standards as a quartet, consisting: Brian Priestley on piano, Niall McGuinness on double bass, John Philip Murray on drums and Jo Smyth on vocals for one hour. After a short interval the quartet will be joined by our special guest instrumentalist, master saxophonist, Karl Rooney for a lively musical exchange.

Information as to tickets etc can be acquired by calling 026 45733 or by emailing eolas@ionadculturtha.ie.